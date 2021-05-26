KWSO News for Wed., May 26, 2021
Yesterday the Jefferson County Health Department reported twelve (12) new cases. Six (6) cases are from zip code 97761, four (4) are found in zip code 97741, and one each in zip codes 97734 and 97730. There are currently forty-seven (47) positive cases in isolation and thirty-three (33) close contacts in their 14-day quarantine. More counties move to low risk this week with achieving 65% vaccination rates. Jefferson County is at 48.7% for their vaccination rate this week. https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonVaccineMetricsGovernorsGoal/GovernorsGoal.kwso.org