Jefferson County, OR

KWSO News for Wed., May 26, 2021

By sue.matters
kwso.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday the Jefferson County Health Department reported twelve (12) new cases. Six (6) cases are from zip code 97761, four (4) are found in zip code 97741, and one each in zip codes 97734 and 97730. There are currently forty-seven (47) positive cases in isolation and thirty-three (33) close contacts in their 14-day quarantine. More counties move to low risk this week with achieving 65% vaccination rates. Jefferson County is at 48.7% for their vaccination rate this week. https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonVaccineMetricsGovernorsGoal/GovernorsGoal.

kwso.org
Related
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 17, 2021

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation despite the Center for Disease Control’s announcement this past week that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most but not all public spaces. It’s important to recognize that...
Warm Springs, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Legislators join cause to help Warm Springs tribes

Local mutual aid orgs con.tinue to solicit donations to aid Indigenous neighbors.After a year that only increased the plight of underrepresented communities, legislation is in the works to provide support for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs. For thousands of Indigenous people of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, basic resources like water have been lacking for quite some time. The reservation has been in crisis for years, suffering from low water pressure because of the failing of a 40-year-old water treatment plant. As much as 60% of the reservation has low water pressure at any given time, which...
Oregon Statemybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Oregon Statethecrimereport.org

Oregon County Blocks Officials From Enforcing Federal Gun Laws

In a first of its kind case, residents of Columbia County in Oregon voted to forbid local officials from enforcing federal and state gun laws, including background check requirements and gun restrictions, reports the Associated Press. The county is one of many that have recently declared themselves a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” a movement that began around 2018 following mass shootings that prompted the conversation around stricter gun control laws. Under a provision in Oregon law, the judge of the case is able to examine the measure before it goes into effect and the measure has so far not faced any legal challenge. The measure is important in determining whether counties can decide to not enforce state and federal laws.
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

1996: Celebrating the arrival of irrigation in county

County and Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs agree on land transfer 50 years ago 100 YEARS AGO May 12, 1921 A.B. Borquist, expert installer and photographer, completed this week the installation of a modern X-Ray machine in the offices of Drs. Haile and Cosineau in Madras. This machine, which is the most modern on the Pacific Coast, was purchased from Louis A. Daoust of Portland, and at its completion, cost the local physicians approximately $3,000. To the average person the X-ray is a very interesting machine. It consists of three main parts with many accessories. Its principal parts are the...
Oregon StateAntelope Valley Press

Gun sanctuaries facing court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of US counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of Columbia...
Oregon Statebasinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday 5/17 -KCC Awarded $1.2 million Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Grant To Provide More Job Seeker And Workforce Development Services

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

County fair plans move forward

Jefferson County Fair leaders say the July 21-24 event will be similar to the 2019 fairThe Jefferson County Fair will go on, with some modifications to keep folks safe during the pandemic. "With Tuesday evening's announcement from the governor, I think we stand a good chance of having something normal-ish," said Fair Coordinator Brian Crow late last week, referring to Gov. Kate Brown's goal of fully reopening the state's economy by the end of June. The annual event is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, July 21-24 at the fairgrounds in Madras. "If it is true that the risk level system...
Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/13/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 25 tests conducted on Wednesday (05/12/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 11 active cases of COVID-19 and 18 close contacts being monitored. TESTING. If you would like to be tested...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Westside stories campaign seeks more memories

Tell Us Your Westside Story oral histories will be recorded Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22 Organizers of the "Tell Us Your Westside Story" campaign are seeking to record oral histories about times spent at Madras Union High School, Madras Junior High and Westside Elementary. Appointments are available on Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22 at the Jefferson County Library Annex. Oral histories are by reservation only. Call 541-350-3106 to make an appointment. The Tell Us Your Westside Story campaign celebrates the iconic building in Madras that has served Jefferson County for more than 80 years. People have...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

COVID cases keep climbing

Jefferson County virus cases sporadic, risk level uncertain, rules confusingCOVID case numbers in Jefferson County have risen to levels we haven't seen since December. "We're looking at 40 to 50 cases per week rather than just 20 to 30 cases a week," says County Public Health Director Michael Baker. Over the past two weeks, Jefferson County has reported 73 new coronavirus cases, which would ordinarily put the county into the extreme risk category. "But I am no longer going to talk about classification," says Baker, "because as soon as I do, the governor changes the rules." A D V...
Culver, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Culver plans traditional June 5 outdoor graduation ceremony

Tickets for four guests will be issued to each of the 50 Culver High School graduates Culver High School seniors will graduate during an in-person ceremony Saturday, June 5 at the Culver outdoor athletic complex. "We're trying real hard to meet all of the accommodations and requirements and also honor and support our senior class who really, really wants to graduate as a class with some members of their families," said Culver's activities director Betty Nitschelm. Commencement will begin at noon and will honor the 50 graduates. Each graduate will be allowed to have four guests attend the ceremony. "We're...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Need for help turning toward critical

Local businesses plead for workers; Federal unemployment help partially to blame Good news! Oregon's employment division says Jefferson County's economy has all but fully recovered from the pandemic. The unemployment rate is barely two points higher than before the pandemic began. The county has 60 fewer jobs than before the pandemic. That's less than a 1% difference. Not such great news for employers. They can't find workers. "There's a suppression of the labor supply," says economist Damon Runberg, "and a superheating of the demand." Runberg watches the Central Oregon economy for Oregon's employment department. He points to varied...