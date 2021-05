Imagine it's the middle of the night and you're busy studying the back of your eyelids getting a killer night sleep, when some commotion outside wakes you up. Terrifying, right? First thought is possibly a burglar, so you immediately start going into fight or flight mode, worrying about any kids that may be in the house, etc. You pop out of bed, start making your way down the stairs, cautiously checking all areas and angles until you're staring out onto your porch and see: