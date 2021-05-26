newsbreak-logo
Sparrows Point, MD

EPA Eyes The Sparrows Point Clean-Up

 5 days ago

State officials and environmental advocates say the land side clean-up of the old Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point is coming along nicely. But the Environmental Protection Agency wants to wade into the surrounding waters. In a recent letter, Diana Esher, the acting administrator for the EPA region that includes...

Maryland StatePosted by
Maryland Reporter

Fine-Tuning Your Lifestyle To Assist Maryland Energy Goals

In recent years, Maryland has made leaps forward when it comes to renewable energy usage. However, as Maryland Matters explores, the state’s controversial use of waste-to-energy remains a blight on a great record of reducing emissions and improving the cleanliness of the state’s energy regimes. Conversely, renewable energy, whether commercial...
Maryland StateWTOP

Why finding gas has been more difficult in DC than in Md., Va.

Some drivers in the D.C. region have noticed it’s harder to find gas in the District than it is in Maryland or Virginia, which experts do not find surprising. They say there’s a good reason D.C. has less supply — and they suggest that prices could actually fall in the next two weeks.
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Baltimore County, MDNottingham MD

Baltimore County to receive nearly $50 million in additional emergency rental assistance

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced an additional $192.9 million in funding has been awarded to local governments and service providers through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. These federal funds will support local Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership initiatives that assist tenants whose ability to pay rent has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan says fully vaxxed Marylanders can forgo masks but businesses, jurisdictions can keep policy

HOGAN ALIGNS STATE MASK POLICY WITH CDC GUIDES: A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidance to say that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, for the most part, do not need to wear masks either indoors or outdoors Gov. Larry Hogan followed suit and made that guidance official state policy, Bryan Renbaum of Maryland Reporter reports.
Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Maryland StatePosted by
BET

Judge Approves Multi Million Dollar Settlement For Maryland HBCUs

After more than 15 years of litigation, Maryland’s four Historically Black Colleges will receive a $577 million settlement as the result of a lawsuit over underfunding. The deal approved last week will provide $10 million in additional funding toward Bowie State University, Coppin State University, Morgan State University, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, starting in 2023, according to the Associated Press. The settlement will be used for scholarships and financial aid support, faculty recruitment and more.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation

Maryland is taking decisive action to address COVID-19. The Hogan administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe. Find the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website.  For all outdoor activities, continue to follow CDC guidance.  Maryland public lands are open for safe outdoor activity although some indoor facilities may remain temporarily closed or require reservations. Information specific to Maryland […] The post Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

Maryland reports fewest new cases since March 2020

CUMBERLAND — Two days after lifting most coronavirus-related mask restrictions, Maryland health officials reported Monday the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and a 7-day positivity rate that tied a pandemic low. The 212 cases reported by the Department of Health were the lowest total since March...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Baltimore, MDbaltimorecountymd.gov

County Executive Olszewski Announces Over $2 Million in Grant Awards to Expand Rural Broadband Access

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski today announced that Baltimore County will receive $2.25 million in grant awards from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and administered by the Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband to significantly expand access to rural broadband in Baltimore County. Baltimore County and Comcast are...
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland reports lowest new daily COVID-19 cases since the end of March 2020; positivity rate ties pandemic-low

Maryland added 212 new coronavirus cases Monday, the smallest daily case count since March 30, 2020 — about three weeks after the state recorded its first COVID-19 cases. This time, it comes with 42.5% of Maryland’s population fully vaccinated against the disease, according to state health officials, and masking requirements lifted, except in particular locations and at the discretion of ...