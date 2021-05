Sarah Becszlko of Augusta, Missouri was presented with a $500 Augusta Plein Air Scholarship on May 1, 2021. Sarah is the daughter of Laurie and Joe Becszlko of Augusta. She is a Sophomore at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, MO and plans to become a teacher. Shawna Wheeler, Chair of the Scholarship Committee, congratulated Sarah on her academic achievements and extracurricular accomplishments and said, "We hope this scholarship helps you reach your goal of becoming a future educator."