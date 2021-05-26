Cancel
Warm Springs, OR

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATES 5/26/21

By sue.matters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 25 tests conducted on Tuesday (05/25/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 8 active cases of COVID-19 and 10 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. TESTING. If you would like to...

Warm Springs, ORkwso.org

KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 17, 2021

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation despite the Center for Disease Control’s announcement this past week that individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most but not all public spaces. It’s important to recognize that...
Columbian

Long lines return to COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Oregon Convention Center

Demand for COVID-19 vaccine rebounded in a big way Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center, leaving clinic staff shorthanded and metro-area residents with long waits. Sunday marked the first weekend day of operation at the Northeast Portland clinic since federal and state health officials approved vaccinations for kids age 12 to 15.
Jefferson County, ORkwso.org

KWSO News for Mon., May 17, 2021

Last night (5/16/21) at approximately 9:50 P.M., emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash on Hwy 26 near milepost 97. Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Dakota, operated by, Benjamin Davis (20) from Bend, was eastbound attempting an unsafe pass on a Subaru Legacy operated by Marlon Pendleton (69) from Bend. The Dakota collided with a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Richard Sixto-Tello (22) from Sandy, and then collided with the Subaru Legacy. Davis was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Bend. Sixto-Tello was transported by Life Flight to St. Charles Bend. Pendleton was transported by ground ambulance to St. Charles Madras. Upon release from St. Charles Bend, Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was cited for Assault III, Assault IV, DUII, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering. OSP was assisted by Warm Springs EMS, Warm Springs Police Department, and ODOT.
KCBY

Much ado about masks as Oregon's, U.S. guidelines remain contradictory & unclear

PORTLAND, Ore. — As more states and national franchises begin to loosen restrictions on facemasks, the path forward for Oregon businesses remains murky as state leaders work to develop a plan. A handful of companies announced a move away from mandatory facemasks at their businesses, while others continue to adhere...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon Department of Agriculture appoints local woman to state ag board

ONTARIO — An Ontario woman, who is the owner/operator of a see farm and who grew up on a large third-generation cattle operation in Idaho, was one of two appointed to serve on the Oregon State Board of Agriculture. Gov. Kate Brown made the appointments on May 13, with the new members filling remaining partial terms left vacant when Marty Meyers died in December of 2020 and Grant Kitamura moved to Idaho in January of 2021, according to a news release from the ODA on Friday.
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

COVID cases keep climbing

Jefferson County virus cases sporadic, risk level uncertain, rules confusingCOVID case numbers in Jefferson County have risen to levels we haven't seen since December. "We're looking at 40 to 50 cases per week rather than just 20 to 30 cases a week," says County Public Health Director Michael Baker. Over the past two weeks, Jefferson County has reported 73 new coronavirus cases, which would ordinarily put the county into the extreme risk category. "But I am no longer going to talk about classification," says Baker, "because as soon as I do, the governor changes the rules." A D V...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

County fair plans move forward

Jefferson County Fair leaders say the July 21-24 event will be similar to the 2019 fairThe Jefferson County Fair will go on, with some modifications to keep folks safe during the pandemic. "With Tuesday evening's announcement from the governor, I think we stand a good chance of having something normal-ish," said Fair Coordinator Brian Crow late last week, referring to Gov. Kate Brown's goal of fully reopening the state's economy by the end of June. The annual event is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, July 21-24 at the fairgrounds in Madras. "If it is true that the risk level system...
Madras, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Westside stories campaign seeks more memories

Tell Us Your Westside Story oral histories will be recorded Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22 Organizers of the "Tell Us Your Westside Story" campaign are seeking to record oral histories about times spent at Madras Union High School, Madras Junior High and Westside Elementary. Appointments are available on Thursday, May 20 and Saturday, May 22 at the Jefferson County Library Annex. Oral histories are by reservation only. Call 541-350-3106 to make an appointment. The Tell Us Your Westside Story campaign celebrates the iconic building in Madras that has served Jefferson County for more than 80 years. People have...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Need for help turning toward critical

Local businesses plead for workers; Federal unemployment help partially to blame Good news! Oregon's employment division says Jefferson County's economy has all but fully recovered from the pandemic. The unemployment rate is barely two points higher than before the pandemic began. The county has 60 fewer jobs than before the pandemic. That's less than a 1% difference. Not such great news for employers. They can't find workers. "There's a suppression of the labor supply," says economist Damon Runberg, "and a superheating of the demand." Runberg watches the Central Oregon economy for Oregon's employment department. He points to varied...
Jefferson County, ORPamplin Media Group

Ballots coming back at a slow pace: just 13%

Ballots for the Jefferson County Special District Election are due Tuesday, May 18. Ballots for the Jefferson County Special District Election are due Tuesday, May 18. As of Monday evening May 10, 13% of ballots have been returned. Jefferson County has 16,285 registered voters. Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke reports...
Culver, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Culver plans traditional June 5 outdoor graduation ceremony

Tickets for four guests will be issued to each of the 50 Culver High School graduates Culver High School seniors will graduate during an in-person ceremony Saturday, June 5 at the Culver outdoor athletic complex. "We're trying real hard to meet all of the accommodations and requirements and also honor and support our senior class who really, really wants to graduate as a class with some members of their families," said Culver's activities director Betty Nitschelm. Commencement will begin at noon and will honor the 50 graduates. Each graduate will be allowed to have four guests attend the ceremony. "We're...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

10 Oregon counties ask Brown to declare drought emergency

Water resources at or near all-time lows, prompting commissioners to ask the governor to declare a drought emergencyFor the second year in a row, Jefferson County Commissioners have asked the governor to declare a drought emergency for the county. Governors granted Jefferson County this relief eight times in the past 30 years. Wickiup Reservoir, the source of the county's water, had its lowest peak this year since it began operating 72 years ago. The U.S. drought monitor places much of Jefferson County in severe drought status. Many areas of the county received less than a quarter of average precipitation in March. Making matters worse, the extended forecast calls for higher than normal temperatures and lower than average precipitation. These drought conditions pose hardships for farmers and ranchers and sets up conditions for a severe wildfire season. A governor's emergency declaration makes more resources available to the people in the county hurt by the dry conditions. Nine other counties have also requested drought emergency declarations this year: Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Baker, Douglas, Gilliam, Morrow, Umatilla and Wheeler. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Deschutes County, ORcascadebusnews.com

Central Oregon Health Departments Seeking to Address Chronic Conditions & Reduce Severe COVID-19 Illness

More than half of Central Oregon adults have a chronic condition. There is growing evidence that many chronic conditions increase the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. Chronic conditions are conditions that last for a year or more and require ongoing medical attention. They include conditions such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, depression and lung disease.