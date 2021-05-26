Podcast episode features narrator’s tribute to former boss dying of AIDS
Stories on Stage Davis has released the 16th episode of its all-podcast eighth season, with Peter Orner’s short story “An Ineffectual Tribute to Len,” read by newcomer actor Chad Fisk. Set on a snowy night in the midwest, this story magnifies the narrator’s last encounter with his former summer camp boss, Len, an eccentric, self-proclaimed hippie dying from AIDS. A writer himself, the narrator struggles with memorializing Len’s fragmented life story, posing questions about the stories we choose to tell. How do we attempt to capture — and why do we sometimes prefer to tell — someone else’s story?www.davisenterprise.com