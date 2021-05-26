newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

Podcast episode features narrator’s tribute to former boss dying of AIDS

By Special to The Enterprise
Davis Enterprise
 3 days ago

Stories on Stage Davis has released the 16th episode of its all-podcast eighth season, with Peter Orner’s short story “An Ineffectual Tribute to Len,” read by newcomer actor Chad Fisk. Set on a snowy night in the midwest, this story magnifies the narrator’s last encounter with his former summer camp boss, Len, an eccentric, self-proclaimed hippie dying from AIDS. A writer himself, the narrator struggles with memorializing Len’s fragmented life story, posing questions about the stories we choose to tell. How do we attempt to capture — and why do we sometimes prefer to tell — someone else’s story?

www.davisenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Health
City
Davis, CA
State
Vermont State
Davis, CA
Health
City
Berkeley, CA
Davis, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Aids#Non Fiction Books#Love Story#Literary Fiction#Short Stories#Short Fiction#Brown Books#New York Times#Dartmouth College#Woodland Opera House#Cal Shakes#Sf Shakes#Sac Theatre Company#Grey S Anatomy#Yoloarts#New York Times#Comedy#Best American Stories#Literary Essays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
EntertainmentMySanAntonio

Thought Row Podcast Celebrates 21 Episodes

TWIN PEAKS, Calif. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Thought Row Podcast announced today that they have reached their first podcasting goal of producing and distributing 21 episodes on all podcast streaming platforms. The Thought Row Podcast was developed by Rod Jones Artist and Inci Jones Artist for the purpose of celebrating...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Betty White Becoming A ‘Recluse,’ Not Seeing Friends Or Family?

Has the COVID-19 pandemic turned Betty White into a social recluse? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates. Betty White ‘Shut Away’ From Friends And Loved Ones?. According to a recent edition of the Globe, Betty White has become completely isolated amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An insider tells the tabloid,...
La Crosse, WIDemocrat-Herald

The Ethical Life: Listen to past episodes of podcast series

Scott Rada, Lee Enterprises social media manager, and Richard Kyte, director of the Ethics Institute at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., talk about the intersection of ethics and modern life. You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. The Ethical Life podcast: How will...
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Politics & Poetry, the new podcast about the nexus of politics and poetry, announces the release of Episode Three, featuring the poetry of President Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Producers, Lisa Campbell, Ron Campbell, Lexi Hunter and Haley Lunski are thrilled to announce the launch of the third episode of Politics & Poetry featuring the enduring politics and meaningful poetry of President Jimmy Carter. During this episode, join three generations of political activists and...
Healthmy40.tv

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 86

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. That 2020-21 Baby Boom post-pandemic? It’s a bust! The birth rate fell significantly last year. What does it all mean? Researchers are still trying to figure it all out, but the Coronavirus likely played a significant role. Why the drop in births will likely have impacts for decades.
GolfPopculture

Paige Spiranac Says Man Harassed Her During Latest Golf Outing

Paige Spiranac revealed that a man harassed her during a recent golf outing. On Twitter, the former golf star announced that someone yelled out a derogatory word at her while she was practicing. She then sent a message for those who want to yell things at her. "I was just...
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Celebrities Who Died Broke

Everybody knows that it’s not easy being rich and famous. Celebrity obviously has its advantages, but it has its downsides, too: Stars are often victimized by friends and family who want their money. Managers or accountants cheat them. They have little or no privacy, and are under pressure to be picture-perfect or “on” at all […]
Musicundrap.com

John Robinson, Blu - King JR

John Robinson has released dozens of solo and collaborative projects over the last 25 years, and he’s back with a new album called King JR. With Blu on the boards, King JR is a passionate and invigorating album about the experiences and growth of a black man in America and how he channels words of optimism, empowerment, love and hope to stay grounded and standing firmly on his square.
Family RelationshipsWorthington Daily Globe

NewsMD podcast 'The Health Variant' episode: 'Your Child's Development'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Are you a parent and worried your child's development might be falling behind?. You're not alone. But there's help. In the eighth episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg explores a program designed to help parents monitor their child's development and provides resources for what to do with concerns.
Comicscgmagonline.com

Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 351

In this week’s Pixels & Ink Podcast: Jordan is reunited with Chris as they sit down to discuss the tragic passing of acclaimed author and artist of the renowned Berserk manga series: Kentaro Miura. Jordan and Chris talk about Berserk’s legacy; how much it influenced in popular media—particularly in games—and...
TV Showswiltonbulletin.com

Gavin MacLeod, skipper on 'Love Boat' and renowned TV actor, dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, a character actor whose prolific career in menacing roles took an unexpected turn in the 1970s and 1980s when he became one of the most beloved faces on TV, as a wisecracking TV news writer on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and then as the amiable skipper of "The Love Boat," died May 29 at his home in Palm Desert, Calif. He was 90.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 123: Jeff Smith talks ‘Tuki,’ self publishing, and Bone’s long road to the screen

And we’re back to your weekly recap of the week on the AIPT Comics podcast! This week, comics creator Jeff Smith joins the show to discuss his new Kickstarter Tuki. We dig into the series, which is already fully funded with 17 days to go, what the status is of his Bone Netflix show and the long road to get to streaming, how self-publishing has changed, and more!
Video Gameskeengamer.com

KeenGamer Podcast Episode 83: What Is GOTY Worthy?

Game of the Year discussions are one thing, but this episode of the podcast will pose the question, what makes a game GOTY worthy? Tristan and Anyka go over what should qualify for both a personal favorite of the year and what should take home a trophy from official shows like The Game Awards. The two hosts also dive into the latest report that Starfield will be exclusive to Xbox and PC that has caught the Internet’s attention this past weekend.
CancerMedscape News

Steve's Plastic Lawn: A Dying Man's Tribute to His Wife

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. I'm David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine from University of Oxford. As with most of my colleagues now, my clinics are delivered from the kitchen table. So I'm taking a moment from my clinic to tell you about a discussion I just had with a patient I've known for a long time.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Today’s Episode 19th May 2021: Ticket To Finale Count Down Begin!

Bigg Boss Malayalam is currently being binge-watched by the audiences as everyone is truly engaged in the show, this is happening because the contestants are keeping the drama all-time high and that is why the audiences are fully interested in the show as fights have become a part of the show and tasks most of the time end up in fights which is something that should not happen but the audiences love seeing all of this and that is the reason that the TRP of the show is pretty good at this point in time and it seems like that they are not going to slow down as they are coming up with interesting tasks every now and then.
Moviestspr.org

Andrew Rannells

In early performances of Broadway's The Book of Mormon, offended audience members would sometimes get up and walk out of the theater. Andrew Rannells, who originated the role of Elder Price, didn't mind. "It was pretty exciting," Rannells told NPR's Ask Me Another host Ophira Eisenberg. "It didn't happen that...
TV & Videoscineuropa.org

The Co-production Podcast - Episode 04

The Co-production Podcast is a collaboration between Cineuropa and Eurimages. Each episode welcomes producers to share best practices and to inspire new industry-wide collaborations in Europe and beyond. In the fourth episode of the Co-production Podcast, Cineuropa’s editor-in-chief, Domenico La Porta, and co-producers Danijel Hočevar (Vertigo, Slovenia) and Jure Bušić...