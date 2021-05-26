Former 'American' Idol Star Dubs Arthur Gunn’s Finale Absence as “The Most Epic Story of All Time"

Days after Arthur Gunn addressed his absence on the American Idol season finale, a former contestant is speaking out. American Idol season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham (not to be confused with Idol winner Chayce Beckham) posted a new YouTube video on Tuesday — with text across the video that reads "The Most Epic American Idol Story of All Time" — to share what he heard went down behind the scenes on Sunday night. While Clark was not at the finale, he claims to have talked with this year's contestant Graham DeFranco on Tuesday night about the event. Graham, of course, is who Idol producers tapped to perform with Grammy-winning singer Sheryl Crow when Arthur dropped out.