Street Clean Up
On Thursday Evening, May 20th, 2021, The Doddridge County Extension Service along with 4-H and Lions Club members worked on beautifying Downtown West Union. The DC Extension Service and 4-H members refreshed the planters and islands with new flowers and vegetable plantings on Main Street. The Extension Service also installed new banners to honor the Military Services, just in time for the Memorial Day Holiday. A few Lions Club members started sweeping the Main Street parking areas, unfortunately turnout was light due to the heat and other commitments. The Lions Club plans on rescheduling the street cleanup at a later date. Lions Club volunteer Pat McMillian was missed being photographed.www.theheraldrecord.com