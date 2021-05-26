newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Frederick, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREDERICK...NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stephens City, or 7 miles south of Millwood Pike, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Millwood Pike, Berryville, Stephens City, Boyce, White Post, Gaylord, Armel, Briggs, Millwood, Nineveh, Bethel, Stringtown, Reliance and Greenwood. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Flash Flooding#Storm#Nws#Boyce White Post#Reliance#Southeastern Frederick#Torrential Rainfall#Damaging Winds#Wind#Hail#Localized Power Outages#Ground Lightning#Stephens City#Severe Certainty#Immediate Severity#Northwestern Virginia#Downed Trees
Related
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Warren County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN RAPPAHANNOCK AND NORTHWESTERN FAUQUIER COUNTIES At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hume, or 11 miles southeast of Front Royal, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Linden, Hume, Chester Gap, Flint Hill, Washington, Huntly, Arco, Markham, Hackleys Crossroads, Cresthill and Orlean. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH