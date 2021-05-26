Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Frederick, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREDERICK...NORTHEASTERN WARREN AND CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stephens City, or 7 miles south of Millwood Pike, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Millwood Pike, Berryville, Stephens City, Boyce, White Post, Gaylord, Armel, Briggs, Millwood, Nineveh, Bethel, Stringtown, Reliance and Greenwood. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH