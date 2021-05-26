newsbreak-logo
Saratoga County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WARREN NORTHEASTERN SARATOGA AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 335 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Corinth, or 11 miles northwest of Saratoga Springs, moving east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Corinth, Greenwich, West Glens Falls, Lake Luzerne-Hadley, Kings, Gates, Wilton, Greenfield, Northumberland, South Glens Falls, Schuylerville, Victory, Argyle, Cossayuna, Dunham Basin and Center Falls. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 15 and 18. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
