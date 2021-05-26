Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Logan, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; McPherson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN AND EASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 235 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tryon, moving northeast at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tryon and Ringgold. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 196 and 219. Highway 97 between mile markers 12 and 39. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for west central Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov