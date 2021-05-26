Severe Weather Statement issued for Loudoun by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Loudoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHEASTERN LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA At 334 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brunswick to 6 miles southeast of Harpers Ferry, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The highest winds and hail potential are over northern Loudoun County. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed wind. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Jefferson County. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Clover Hill, Point Of Rocks, Adamstown, Jefferson, Lovettsville, Buckeystown, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Hillsboro, Doubs, Clifton, Lucketts, Park Mills, Arnoldtown and Knoxville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
