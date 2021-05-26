newsbreak-logo
Frederick County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND NORTHEASTERN LOUDOUN COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA At 334 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brunswick to 6 miles southeast of Harpers Ferry, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The highest winds and hail potential are over northern Loudoun County. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed wind. These storms have a history of producing wind damage in Jefferson County. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Braddock Heights, Clover Hill, Point Of Rocks, Adamstown, Jefferson, Lovettsville, Buckeystown, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Hillsboro, Doubs, Clifton, Lucketts, Park Mills, Arnoldtown and Knoxville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

Allegany County, MDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Hagerstown, MDhagerstownmd.org

Traffic Advisory: Graduation Route

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 16th, a procession of cars will pass through Hagerstown in recognition of graduating high school seniors in Washington County. The procession will begin at the Longmeadow Shopping Center at the north end of town, and will follow Oak Hill Avenue and Potomac Street south through Hagerstown to finish at Wilson Blvd. Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department and the Hagerstown Fire Department will lead the procession, and the Auxiliary Police will direct traffic along the route. The procession is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM; cross traffic at the various intersections along the route will be forced to stop and yield to the procession. It is anticipated that cross traffic may be delayed five to ten minutes while the procession navigates the route. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the procession route.
Washington County, MDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 642 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Harpers Ferry, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. Structural damage has been reported in Ranson. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Harpers Ferry, Bolivar, Shenandoah Junction, Bakerton, Pleasantville and Halltown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Part of Clear Spring-area road to be closed for debris removal

Part of Independence Road, between Clear Spring and Hagerstown, will be closed for several hours Monday through Thursday for debris removal. The Washington County Highway Department is closing Independence Road from U.S. 40 north to the spur (to Rockdale Road) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. those days, according to a news release.
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Damaging storms possible Monday and Wednesday

The Tri-State area could experience severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening with the possibility of damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service also is forecasting the possibility of severe thunderstorms Wednesday that could result in damaging winds and hail in Washington County and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, according to its website.