How to find a good pet sitter you (and your animals) like

We’ve been hearing it all of our lives, manifestation is the key to getting everything you want in life. Manifestation is the spiritual theory that through regular meditation and positive, critical thinking, you will be able to make any of your dreams and/or desires come true or become reality. If you really want something and truly believe that you can get it, it will happen to you. While The Secret, the bestseller that started this trend in the Western world was published almost 12 years ago, is old news, TikTok has Gen Z manifesting all of their desires. Sometimes, this is even through the app. Many of the app’s spiritual users have a strategy in line for manifesting your soulmate to come into your life. We did some digging to find out exactly how to do this. Keep reading for more!