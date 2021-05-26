newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The Shocking Deathbed Confession Of Jane Roe

By Amy Beeman
grunge.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe V. Wade protects women's right to choose to end unwanted pregnancies. In the nearly 50 years since a 7-2 vote to legalize abortion in the U.S. came from an all-male panel of justices, per Find Law, the decision has remained a divisive one, as pro-choice Americans and pro-life Americans work against each other to try to keep the law in place or to tear it down, respectively.

www.grunge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norma Mccorvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#A Confession#Abortion Laws#Pregnant Women#Child Rights#The New York Times#Operation Rescue#Senate#Fx#Hulu#Aka Jane Roe#Pro Choice Americans#Pro Life Americans#Justices#Pro Choice Groups#Unwanted Pregnancies#Rev Phillip Benham#Heart Failure#Find Law#Allegiances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Youtube
Related
Congress & CourtsDartmouth

Roseman: Overturning Roe v. Wade is Not the Solution

If we’re going to protect life, we need to amend the Constitution. The Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health has sparked controversy on both sides of the political aisle. The central issue of this case is whether the state of Mississippi can outlaw abortions after the fifteenth week of pregnancy, which is before a fetus is viable to live outside of the womb. For thirty years, the Supreme Court has never upheld a “pre-viability” ban of this kind. If the Court were to uphold this Mississippi statute, it would mark a distinctive shift in its attitude toward abortion. Yet, regardless of the Court’s decision, the extent to which the Court’s ruling will impact access to abortion — both in Mississippi as well as the United States as a whole — remains unclear.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg thought state legislators should craft abortion laws

Last week the Supreme Court agreed to review Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case asking whether Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks is constitutional. This case, which is a direct challenge to the viability standard set forth in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, has the potential to overturn both Casey and the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, thereby returning America’s abortion laws to the democratic process in each state — an outcome that even the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg recognized would be “healthier” than the approach dictated in Roe.
Congress & CourtsMetroTimes

The end of Roe

From the second news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death broke, this was the play. This was the reason Republicans muscled through Brett Kavanaugh despite the sexual-misconduct allegations against him. It was why Mitch McConnell invented a rule to block Merrick Garland in 2016, abolished the judicial filibuster to install Neil Gorsuch, then ignored his own make-believe rule to install Amy Coney Barrett a week before the election.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

What is Roe v. Wade?

IN the early 1970s, the Supreme Court took up a landmark case titled Roe v. Wade to determine the future of abortion rights across the United States. The ruling has been threatened by near-total bans on abortion that have been passed in Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi. What is Roe v...
Congress & Courtslc.org

The shocking purpose of this dangerous bill

We have just a short window to make our voices heard. Senate Democrats are conniving ways to sneak HR 5 past the 60-vote filibuster rule. We must not rest until the so-called "Equality Act" is dead. Select the button below to send your fax now to the senators and keep reading to get a chilling overview of this landmark battle.—Mat.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

New rulings eclipse bad ones

The landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision establishing the right to abortion arrived in January 1973. It happened during a month of milestones in a long season of American convulsions. Former president Lyndon B. Johnson died the same day Roe was handed down, two days after Richard M. Nixon...
Religionnjtoday.net

Catholic Cryan could corrupt Constitution by pushing prayer on pupils

Americans have long held that in order to protect religious liberty for everyone, no religion could be advanced by the government and none could be prohibited. Despite the clear and complete ban on such activities, Senator Joseph P. Cryan endorsed teacher-led voluntary prayer in public schools. Cryan asserted his support...
Congress & Courtsharvardlawreview.org

The Future of Supreme Court Reform

For a brief moment in the fall of 2020, structural reform of the Supreme Court seemed like a tangible possibility. After the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in September, some prominent Democratic politicians and liberal commentators warmed to the idea of expanding the Court to respond to Republicans’ rush to confirm a nominee before the election, despite their refusal four years prior to confirm Judge Merrick Garland on the ground that it was an election year.1×1. See Astead W. Herndon & Maggie Astor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Revives Talk of Court Packing, N. Y. TIMES (Oct. 22, 2020), https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/19/us/politics/what-is-court-packing.html [https://perma.cc/5HJ8-8HNG]. Though Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the Presidency in November, Democrats lost seats in the House and have a majority in the Senate only through the tiebreaking vote of the Vice President.2×2. See Alexander Burns, Democrats Beat Trump in 2020. Now They’re Asking: What Went Wrong?, N. Y. TIMES (Feb. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/20/us/politics/democrats-house-races-trump.html [https://perma.cc/83BA-H8F4]; Jim Tankersley & Michael D. Shear, With Democrats in Control, Biden Moves to Advance Agenda, N. Y. TIMES (Jan. 20, 2021), https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/07/business/democrats-biden-agenda.html [https://perma.cc/SXR8-Q9HX]. These slim margins, which make aggressive legislative action appear unlikely, led observers to conclude that “court reform is effectively dead for the foreseeable future.”3×3. Matt Ford, The Supreme Court Is in Charge Now, New Republic (Nov. 13, 2020), https://newrepublic.com/article/160178/supreme-court-biden-judicial-gridlock [https://perma.cc/S5ZD-8WPF]. While Ford’s article was written before the January 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs that gave Democrats narrow control over the Senate, he made clear his prediction did not turn on that possibility. See id; see also Mary Kay Linge, What Joe Biden and Democrats Can and Can’t Do with Control of Congress, N.Y. Post (Jan. 9, 2021, 10:45 AM), https://nypost.com/2021/01/09/what-joe-biden-and-dems-can-and-cant-do-with-control-of-congress [https://perma.cc/J7U9-652J].
Texas Statetheohiostar.com

Texas Bill Banning Abortion If Roe Is Overturned Heads to Governor’s Desk

The Texas state Senate has sent a bill banning abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned to the pro-life governor’s desk for signing. The Human Life Protection Act of 2021 is a trigger bill that would ban abortion if the United States Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision Roe v. Wade. The court announced in mid May that it had agreed to take up a major Mississippi abortion case that could directly challenge Roe v. Wade, sparking hope in pro-life advocates and fear among abortion proponents.
Dallas, TXDallas News

Letters to the Editor - Readers share strong opinions about ‘heartbeat bill’ and abortion

Re: “‘Heartbeat bill’ is law — Near-total abortion ban takes effect Sept. 1, with opponents planning to fight it in court,” May 20 news story. Now that Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law a sweeping prohibition of abortion, we should ask a basic question of Republicans: What do they really believe? Their past decade’s worth of self-contradiction (remember Sen. Mitch McConnell’s double-whammy manipulation of the Supreme Court nomination process when he was Senate majority leader) are matters of record, so it’s hard to know.
Los Angeles, CAhwchronicle.com

Controversial Contraception

5 million women around the U.S. take some form of the birth control pill. Whether it be for contraception, acne prevention or menstrual regulation, “the pill” assists women in having control over their bodies. According to Planned Parenthood, even with the pill’s widespread benefits and societal support, many politicians seek to defund the institutions that hold it up. Recently, access to the pill has been in jeopardy, particularly due to the Trump Administration, which actively sought to make the birth control pill less accessible through healthcare.
Congress & CourtsOmaha.com

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Breyer resists calls from activists to retire from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s decision to consider a case that could further curb or even overturn its 48-year approval of a woman’s right to an abortion shows the continuing impact of Donald Trump’s presidency. And it underscores why many Democrats hope the court’s oldest justice, Stephen Breyer, steps down sooner rather than later to ensure President Joe Biden can choose his successor.
Texas Statefox26houston.com

Hundreds protest 'Heartbeat Bill' abortion law at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas - Hundreds of protesters rallied at the Capitol in opposition of Governor Greg Abbott signing Senate Bill 8 into law. SB 8, also known as the Heartbeat Bill, prohibits abortion once a heartbeat is detected before many women realize they are pregnant. "This is before many people even...
Iowa StateQuad Cities Onlines

Abortions in Iowa up, access down as critical policy rulings loom

The future of abortion services in Iowa is uncertain, with a potential amendment to the state constitution and a looming key case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Those pending outcomes have the potential to dramatically impact to what extent abortion remains legal in Iowa and around the country. And those monumental cases come as access to abortions has become rare in Iowa, even as the number of abortions here has increased.
PoliticsDallas News

A safety net for the elderly: Wellness checks and the Fourth Amendment

It isn’t often that the folks on the U.S. Supreme Court talk about the elderly falling at home, but that is exactly what happened in a recent opinion. A wellness, or welfare, check is when police go by a person’s home to check that person’s well-being. To define the issue, we turn to the example given by Justice Brett Kavanaugh: “Suppose that an elderly man is uncharacteristically absent from Sunday church services and repeatedly fails to answer his phone through the day and night. A concerned relative calls the police and asks the officers to perform a wellness check. Two officers drive to the man’s home. They knock but receive no response. May the officers enter the home? Of course.”
ImmigrationWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

We need a culture that cherishes life

The composition of the current Supreme Court, like the court that adjudicated Roe v. Wade, has six of the nine justices nominated by Republican presidents. The outcome could re-establish the principle of the sanctity of life. The state supreme courts will need to re-establish this principle also, i.e., before laws could have an effect on saving the lives of the unborn.