The Incredible Danger U.S. Marshals In The Wild West Faced

The Supreme Court Monday didn’t just rule against thousands of prisoners convicted under racist jury rules permitting nonunanimous verdicts. The Court’s six conservative justices also cast doubt on the Court’s willingness to ever grant retroactive relief to countless other victims of unconstitutional practices and policies. It’s little wonder that Justice Elena Kagan wrote such a potent dissent for the Court’s diminished liberal wing in the case, Edwards v. Vannoy. She knows the scope of what the Court just did, the deplorable restrictions it has just placed on systemic justice reform, and the sneaky way in which it has done it.