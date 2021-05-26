newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Follow These 8 Asian American & Pacific Islander Activists To Celebrate Their Work

Elite Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of the stress and strain of a pandemic, everyone needs something happy in their timelines — and if you can learn something from it, so much the better! So, if you want to learn and cheer on some incredible Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) activists working to change the United States on issues like labor rights, the arts, and anti-racism, you can go ahead and follow these accounts on Instagram.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecile Richards
Person
Ruby Ibarra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Pacific#South Asian#Domestic Workers#Asian Americans#Pacific Islanders#Cultural Heritage#World Heritage#The U S Census Bureau#Anti Asian#Caring Across Generations#Macarthur#Balikbayans#Homegirl Project#Wing On Wo Co#United#White House#University Of Hawaii#Sikh Coalition#Asian American Voices#Asian American Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Country
Philippines
News Break
Instagram
Related
Minoritieshometownsource.com

LETTER: Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: A love-hate relationship

At the start of every May, I begin seeing and hearing the anticipation and excitement that is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It’s a time of recognizing the impact we’ve made on society. Our accomplishments and contributions in the arts and scientific communities, food, fashion and music industries are celebrated and accolades are bestowed upon AAPI community leaders and politicians. Most importantly, it’s a time of honoring the past and reflecting where we need to be as a people. These actions are imperative steps in having an open, healthy, and supportive community. So, what’s my dispute?
MinoritiesWashingtonian.com

10 DC-Area Asian Americans Discuss Why Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month This Year Is So Important

Since Congress established Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in 1992, people in the United States have commemorated it by attending events, watching AAPI-focused movies, reading books by Asian authors, and more in an effort to recognize and celebrate Asian American history and culture. However, the rapid increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US this past year has heightened public awareness about the discrimination Asians face. We spoke to ten Asian Americans around the Washington area about how they are celebrating AAPI Heritage Month, and why this year is particularly important.
Queens, NYqchron.com

NSBCC honors Asian Americans

The National Small Business Chamber of Commerce and Queens Chronicle sponsored an event on May 16 that both celebrated both Asian American Heritage Month and honored first responders at the NSBCC headquarters in Floral Park. One of the keynote speakers was NSBCC Vice President Jeffrey Lai, who is the grandson...
MinoritiesWWEEK

Get Your Reps In: This Week’s Picks Honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

All five documentary and narrative features are made by AAPI filmmakers that skillfully highlight significant issues in their respective communities. While local rep theaters are out of commission, we’ll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. As May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’ve rounded up five illuminating documentary and narrative features made by AAPI filmmakers that skillfully highlight significant issues in their respective communities.
Minoritiesasamnews.com

South Asians & Indians feel disconnected From Asian Americans

Marriage and family therapist Ulash Dunlap has always considered herself a part of the Asian community, especially having grown up in the United Kingdom where there was a large South Asian community. But when she came to the United States, she was surprised to find out that some people didn’t perceive her that way.
MinoritiesPosted by
FOX26

Racist attacks revive demand for Asian American Studies

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye: “Asian American.”. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didn't know Asian American-focused classes were even an option at the Hanover, New Hampshire, campus. The biomedical-engineering major ended up enrolling in “Gender and Sexuality in Asian American Literature" and now wishes he could minor in Asian American Studies.
MinoritiesPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Can Black, Asian Americans move past historical animosity?

The recent show of solidarity among Black and Asian American activists belies a fraught history. Can the communities now work side by side? Stephanie Sy explores the question with Tamara Nopper, a sociologist at New York University’s Center for Critical Race and Digital Studies, and Brenda Stevenson, a history and African American studies professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.
MinoritiesWBUR

6 Charts That Dismantle The Trope Of Asian Americans As A Model Minority

"Smart." "Hard-working." "Nice." Those were among the adjectives that respondents offered up in a recent poll when asked to describe Asian Americans. The poll, conducted by the nonprofit Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change (LAAUNCH), was another all-too-familiar reminder that Asian Americans are still perceived as the "model minority."
MinoritiesHuffingtonPost

For Asian American Women, Racism And Misogyny Have Always Been Intertwined

In March, when a white gunman in Georgia killed six women of Asian descent in a string of shootings, many Asian American and Pacific Islanders, especially AAPI women, were horrified — but not surprised. AAPI women and girls know all too well the toxic combination of racism and misogyny, which is often reinforced through media and culture. And, as a new report released Thursday lays out, AAPI women have experienced the consequences of that toxicity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Understanding Asian American And Pacific Islander Heritage Month #AsianPacificAmericanHeritageMonth #APAHM #AAPIHM

Texa A&M professor Vanita Reddy shares some insights via Texas A&M Today:. One thing we should be critical of as scholars and activists is the fact that AAPI Heritage Month is a state-endorsed month. This month is an act of Congress that’s meant to commemorate. On one hand, we might take pride in the fact that the U.S. state wants to recognize us as a racial group; on the other hand, we need to be skeptical of any kind of state-endorsed project like this and consider what the underlying motives for these projects might be.
Minoritiescooperpointjournal.com

Love in the Asian & Pacific Islander Communities

As I reflect on this last article I’m writing for this school year, I think back to the first article I wrote last Spring—“Being Asian American in the Time of COVID-19”. While this article is near and dear to me and the issues I discussed in it—the spike in anti-Asian racism and the violence that has accompanied this—are incredibly important and necessary, they are not all that should be acknowledged. Joy, contentment, love—these are so vastly important to write about too, and so I found myself reaching out to fellow members of the API communities I was a part of—myself being White/Korean/Hawaiian. I asked them to answer two questions for me: What does love look like to you and how do you give & receive love? This can be in any context—romantic, platonic, familial, cultural, etc.