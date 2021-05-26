Follow These 8 Asian American & Pacific Islander Activists To Celebrate Their Work

As I reflect on this last article I’m writing for this school year, I think back to the first article I wrote last Spring—“Being Asian American in the Time of COVID-19”. While this article is near and dear to me and the issues I discussed in it—the spike in anti-Asian racism and the violence that has accompanied this—are incredibly important and necessary, they are not all that should be acknowledged. Joy, contentment, love—these are so vastly important to write about too, and so I found myself reaching out to fellow members of the API communities I was a part of—myself being White/Korean/Hawaiian. I asked them to answer two questions for me: What does love look like to you and how do you give & receive love? This can be in any context—romantic, platonic, familial, cultural, etc.