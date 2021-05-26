newsbreak-logo
$15M private island lair features underground car wash entry

By Vicky Sequeira
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis wild mansion located on a private island in Minnesota comes with an especially unique amenity: unlimited underground car washes. A one-of-a-kind home fit for a mysterious international spy is located on Lake Minnetonka, and has just listed for $15 million. To get to the home, the owner must wheel through an underground tunnel — complete with car wash — to park in an eight-car garage.

