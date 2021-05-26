$15M private island lair features underground car wash entry

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a quantum research scientist by day, but spend most of my time outside of the lab painting and creating things. My partner, Jay, is a science journalist, and usually plays music during his off hours. A lot of the objects in our home come reflect this combination of science and art — for instance, you’ll find an abacus or a model of a T. Rex head next to one of my sculptures or an instrument. We collect a lot (too much!), but I love having my home filled with unusual pieces that carry a lot of meaning.