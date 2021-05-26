Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'This Is Us' Season 5 Finale Leaves Fans Stunned After Major Couple Breaks Up

By Libby Birk
Popculture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Is Us fans are in denial Wednesday morning after watching the Season 5 finale Tuesday night, during which they learned that it's the end for not one but two major couples. While fans may have suspected that the end was near for Kevin and Madison — who ultimately didn't go through with their wedding after Madison realized Kevin wasn't fully in love with her — the flash-forward to Kate marrying Philip, the British music teacher she has been working with as of late — oh, and who insulted her on her first day on the job — came as a complete shock.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Sarah
Person
Chrissy Metz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Actor#The Final Season#Night Time#Break Time#Show Time#Leaves#Fall Wedding#British#American#Whattttttttttt#Madisons#Flash Forwards Fans#Love#Wedding Rings#Left Hand#Share Twins#Kate Marrying Philip#Man#Solace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 15 Photos: “Jerry 2.0” Preview

Kevin and Madison get ready to exchange wedding vows on NBC’s This Is Us season five episode 15. “Jerry 2.O,” the season’s penultimate episode, will air on May 18, 2021. The big wedding season finale is set for May 25th. NBC recently confirmed the upcoming sixth season will be the...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

This Is Us Round Table: Do Kate and Toby Still Have a Chance?

Beth faced the COVID-related closure of her dance studio, Toby was forced to call his dad for help, and Kevin had second thoughts about his upcoming marriage. A ton happened on This Is Us Season 5 Episode 14, and our TV Fanatics Carissa Pavlica, Sarah Little, Christine Orlando, and Jack Ori have opinions on all of it.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Everything We Know About the Future and the Ending of This Is Us

The Pearsons are gearing up for a big farewell, possibly in more ways than one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, This Is Us will end after its upcoming sixth season. This has been a theory for several years now, as creator Dan Fogelman has always been adamant that he knew where and how the story would conclude. In 2018, he revealed that scenes from the series finale had already been shot, and he has previously referred to the season three finale as the series' "midpoint."
TV SeriesEsquire

The 5 Wildest Fan Theories About 'Mare of Easttown'

You’ve got to feel for Nicole Kidman. There she was, all primed to take all the awards for the most gripping TV murder-thriller of recent memory, then The Undoing actually aired. A show that inexplicably began with Kidman crooning the theme tune, had a plot line that got more preposterous with every episode, made a love-hate figure of a coat and ended with the fugitive Hugh Grant character singing a song about wibbly wobbly woos.
TV SeriesPopculture

'This is Us' Star Teases Romance, Marriage in Final Season

In typical This Is Us fashion, the season five finale left the Pearson family in some intensely emotional places. Although Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) don't go through with their wedding, a flashforward to another wedding -- Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Phillip's (Chris Geere) -- hints at possible romance for Kevin in the future. According to Hartley, it's going to be quite a romantic journey for the final season of the NBC romantic drama.
TV SeriesEW.com

This Is Us stars offer one-sentence teases for the final season

The Big Three are down to one. We should clarify that: Only one more season of This Is Us stands between you and the end of the Pearson family story. Sure, sure, we all stay in the painting, but the era-hopping family drama really is vanishing next year. At a TIU panel moderated by EW Editor in Chief Mary Margaret on Tuesday — yes, the same night that the twist-topped season 5 finale aired — the stars of the show were asked to issue a one-word or one-sentence hint about their character for season 6, because it's never too early to start playing the guessing game about the last go-around. Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore played along in person, while the rest of the cast popped up in video form to offer a few teases.
TV SeriesElite Daily

'This Is Us' Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, & More Info

This Is Us first big surprise came in Season 1, Episode 1. It seemed like a show about four random characters with zero connection other than the same birthday. But by the end of the hour, the series had pulled back the curtain and revealed that all four (Kevin, Kate, Randall, and Jack) were one big family. Moreover, there was a grand plan in place to tell their story. With This Is Us Season 6 on the way for the 2021-2022 TV season, fans want to know where the plan goes next.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Did Grey's Anatomy Just End One Couple For Good In The Season 17 Finale?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Grey's Anatomy Season 17 finale "Someone Saved My Life Tonight." Read at your own risk!. Grey's Anatomy's Season 17 finale was a relatively happy episode considering the rough road prior, but that may have been overshadowed for some by the final moments of the finale. Link decided to shoot his shot (at Maggie's wedding) and do a planned proposal for Amelia on the beach, and though he didn't get an answer, her face said it all. Amelia rejected Link, and what happened next had me wondering if the two may be done for good.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Outlander fans thrilled as major character return for season six seemingly confirmed

Outlander has seemingly confirmed the return of a major character for season six - and fans couldn't be happier! To celebrate World Outlander Day this year - which marks the 30th anniversary of the publication of Diana Gabaldon's first book in the best-selling historical fantasy series - the cast of the show came together in a video to share what Outlander meant to them.
TV Seriespublicist24.com

Season 6 of Lucifer May Have a Major Plot Twist For the Fans of The Couple

Lucifer is a set of Fantasy Superhero TV in the city of US Casinos on January 25, 2016. Based on DC cartoon characters produced in the series. Sandman then is a series of spin-off-stroke retirement heroes. Dicing DC comics posted and published. This scope was made by Jerry Bruckheimer TV, DC Entertainment, and Warner Brothers. TELEVISION.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Call the Midwife star breaks silence after leaving show

Call the Midwife star Max MacMillan has opened up about his character leaving the show after being in it since he was a youngster!. In the episode, Dr Turner's son Timothy, who is played by Max, left Poplar to attend university in Edinburgh to study to become a doctor. Posting about the show on Twitter, Max wrote: "#CallTheMidwife being ten is surreal, but definitely not as surreal as when I’ve inevitably been in it for over half of my entire life, so until then I’m still cruising and totally okay with this."
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 video: Sterling K. Brown, cast on final season

Season 6 is coming … and unfortunately, there won’t be a season 7 after the fact. In the event that you did not know already, NBC already made the decision to end the family drama with season 6. This is a difficult pill to swallow for us, and we have a feeling that the same goes for a lot of you out there. Heck, even the cast themselves are having a hard time processing it!