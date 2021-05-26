'This Is Us' Season 5 Finale Leaves Fans Stunned After Major Couple Breaks Up
This Is Us fans are in denial Wednesday morning after watching the Season 5 finale Tuesday night, during which they learned that it's the end for not one but two major couples. While fans may have suspected that the end was near for Kevin and Madison — who ultimately didn't go through with their wedding after Madison realized Kevin wasn't fully in love with her — the flash-forward to Kate marrying Philip, the British music teacher she has been working with as of late — oh, and who insulted her on her first day on the job — came as a complete shock.popculture.com