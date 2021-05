Hey Latin lovers! It's K Marie, a white girl in a Hispanic world. Has J Balvin been the reason you are really starting to dive into the Latin music scene? You are not the only one. Although the legends Daddy Yankee and Don Omar made their crossover footprints years ago, it is really J Balvin who has more recently paved the way with his hit songs like "Mi Gente" and "Ritmo" that has made him this international superstar. You don't even have to know Spanish to enjoy listening to his music. He has really had so much success lately, but nothing that could compare to what is about to happen in his personal life. Balvin is known for being very private about his personal life, when it comes to who he is dating etc. For years it has always been a bit of a mystery, but more recently he has opened up and announced he is becoming a Father for the first time! They announced the pregnancy on the cover of VOGUE magazine with this incredible picture.