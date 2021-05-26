Squatters occupying home brought guns, thousands of fentanyl pills, Washington cops say

A 21-year-old man died while rescuing his girlfriend from the Green River in King County, according to KING 6. Emergency crews responded to reports of someone falling into the river Friday around 3:30 p.m. The King County Sheriff's Office said a woman somehow ended up in the river, and her boyfriend jumped into the waters to rescue her. Bystanders nearby were able to pull the girlfriend to shore, but they weren't able to retrieve the man, according to deputies.