NFL Makes Big Announcement on Fans Attending Games in 2021
The NFL just made a big announcement when it comes to fans attending games and training camp practices in 2021. According to ESPN, the league has informed teams that all but two of the franchises have received approval from state and local governments to open their stadiums to full capacity when the 2021 season begins. Additionally, teams will be permitted to host fans at training camp this summer, subject to state and local guidelines.popculture.com