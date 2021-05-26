Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Makes Big Announcement on Fans Attending Games in 2021

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL just made a big announcement when it comes to fans attending games and training camp practices in 2021. According to ESPN, the league has informed teams that all but two of the franchises have received approval from state and local governments to open their stadiums to full capacity when the 2021 season begins. Additionally, teams will be permitted to host fans at training camp this summer, subject to state and local guidelines.

popculture.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#Football Stadiums#Nfl Commissioner#American Football#Football Fans#Nfl Football#Football Games#Preseason Games#Upcoming Games#Espn#The Dallas Cowboys#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Hall Of Fame Game#The Indianapolis Colts#Fame Preseason Game#Host Fans#The League#Franchises#News Conference#Indianapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Bucs' O.J. Howard to attend 'TE University' with top NFL tight ends

A trio of the best tight ends in the NFL have teamed up to form an offseason training programs for their position, and O.J. Howard of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be among those attending this year. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, George Kittle of the San Francisco...
NFL985thesportshub.com

Report: NFL takes big steps towards fully reopening for fans

With many states – including Massachusetts – set to remove their COVID-19 restrictions and reopen, the question of full stadiums as been a common one. As it turns out, the NFL is preparing for more than just full buildings on Sundays. According to NFL Network’s Judy Battista, 30 of the...
NFLillinoisnewstoday.com

NFL expects fans in games and training camps

The NFL expects fans to fill the stadium during the regular season and attend a training camp starting in late July, league officials told the team on Tuesday as part of a virtual spring tournament. In addition, league officials said at least 30 of the 32 teams, including Bears, will host the full stadium in the fall, according to the NFL Network.
College SportsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Big 12 Football Early Season and Special Date Games Announced

Big 12 partners ESPN and FOX Sports have announced early season and special date football selections across their linear and digital platforms. Opening weekend of the season gets underway on Friday, September 3 as Kansas hosts South Dakota on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Non-conference games continue the next day highlighted by Kansas State meeting Stanford on FS1 in the Allstate Kickoff Classic. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, site of the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL permits Jags fans to attend training camp

As we progress into the summer and toward the 2021 season, NFL operations will start to get back to normal — at least, closer to it than last season was. A major step in that direction was indicated on Wednesday when, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL told teams on a conference call that it expects fans to be allowed at training camp this summer.
NFLgrizzlygazettegfhs.com

What Football Fans Wait for: the NFL Draft

“With the first pick in the NFL Draft the Jaguars select…” this is what football athletes work their entire lives to hear. The 2021 National Football League draft was a huge success that made so many dreams come true for many players and their families. There were tons of fans...
NFLthednvr.com

The one aspect in Noah Fant’s game he’s working on to make him a top tight end in the NFL

Noah Fant’s had a mighty fine start to his NFL career, to say the least. But Fant wants more. And he knows what he need to do to be among the best in the league. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLDallas News

Top individual matchups to watch on Cowboys’ 2021 schedule: Litmus tests galore for Dallas’ best

The NFL released its schedule Wednesday, revealing the order in which the Dallas Cowboys will face the opponents that we’ve known about for a few months. Interestingly enough, the Cowboys will play arguably their toughest opponent first, as they kick off the regular season against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, providing an immediate litmus test for Dallas right out of the gate.
NFLbrownsnation.com

NFL Announces Browns Training Camp Can Open With Fans

Diehard Ohio football fans are watching for an announcement from the Cleveland Browns. This after the NFL announced the Browns can allow fans into training camp starting on July 31. Always a hard ticket to come by, last year’s Covid-induced absence makes the 2021 event even more special. Cleveland’s camp...
NFLclick orlando

NFL OKs most stadiums to be full of fans

The NFL announced most of its teams will be able to have full stadiums this year. The league expects to roll back some coronavirus-era capacity restrictions come fall. [TRENDING: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Fla.; no survivors found | Video: Supermoon eclipse | Man killed while teaching son to drive]
NBAlakers365.com

Phoenix Suns increase fan attendance to 16,000 after Game 2 vs. Lakers

The Phoenix Suns will increase attendance to 16,000 for the next home game after hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 on Tuesday, the team announced. A crowd of 11,824 fans sold out the Suns' Game 1 win against the Lakers to open the postseason on Sunday, and a similar crowd size is expected for the second game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The first-round series heads to Los Angeles for games on Thursday and Sunday before potentially returning to Phoenix Suns Arena on Tuesday.
NBASacramento Bee

Knicks requiring all fans who attend games in next round to be vaccinated

ATLANTA — If the Knicks advance, Madison Square Garden is going fully vaxxed. The club announced it will only sell tickets in the second round of the playoffs to vaccinated individuals, opening up the possibility of something at least close to a capacity crowd. In the first round against the Hawks, roughly 10% of the crowd has been unvaccinated and required to socially distance in a separate section.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: NFL to allow fans at Pats preseason games, training camp

More people may be able to watch the New England Patriots in-person sooner than expected this year. According to Judy Battista, the NFL told owners that nearly all teams — including the Patriots — will be able to allow full capacity for preseason games. Fans will be allowed to watch training camp, as well.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns fans make presence felt in sellout for Game 1 against the Lakers

A sellout crowd of 11,824 helped propel the Phoenix Suns to a Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2010. The energy from the crowd was palpable as players and coaches alike mentioned the importance of fan involvement in a season where games were played in empty stadiums early in the year.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

San Francisco 49ers release QB Josh Johnson

Kyle Shanahan has trimmed down his quarterbacks room. On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers released veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the 49ers parted ways with Johnson, as well as tight end Daniel Helm, who was waived with an...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Carmelo Anthony Makes Nuggets Fans Pay After Booing Him In First Half Of Game 1

With Carmelo Anthony facing his former team in the Western Conference playoffs, the series was bound to be dramatic and exciting. After hearing some boos from the fans in the first half, Carmelo did his part to up the intensity, going off for 12 points on 3-3 shooting from three in just the first quarter.