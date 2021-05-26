newsbreak-logo
Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed 11-year-old girl

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Wednesday for a 2019 crash that caused the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Mikaila Koch, 19, admitted to careless and imprudent driving before the crash on Highway 65 in Springfield that killed Izabella Lightner and injured another person.

The plea called for Koch, who was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault, to be sentenced to 10 days in jail, 200 hours of community service and two years on probation.

Court documents said Koch was driving 81 mph immediately before she rear-ended a car carrying Izabella, her mother and her sister. Koch also admitted she was adjusting bags in the car moments before the crash.

