The Benefits of TPMG Orthopedic Specialists

In orthopedics and musculoskeletal medicine, a patient’s most frequent symptom is pain. Building a diagnosis from this symptom poses certain problems: first, pain is not the best indicator of serious injury. Injuries that initially are extremely painful may feel fine a few days later, while other injuries that cause little initial pain can become more unstable over time, eventually requiring more invasive (e.g. surgical) management. Second, in part due to the realities of our anatomy (including peripheral pain generators), patients are not always able to describe where the pain is coming from. These difficulties with diagnosing an orthopedic injury based on pain have led to unsuccessful treatment regimens, patient frustration, and avoidable follow-up visits. Integration of point-of-care ultrasound technology has changed the paradigm for orthopedic diagnosis, however.