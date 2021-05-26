newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

The Benefits of TPMG Orthopedic Specialists

mytpmg.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith four areas of care – foot and ankle, hand, spine care, and sports medicine – patients can receive treatment no matter their orthopedic condition. We currently house orthopedic practices in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Williamsburg, and Gloucester. 3) Trained Specialists. Our orthopedic specialists are highly skilled and trained....

mytpmg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Dawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthopedic Surgery#Hand Surgery#Reconstructive Surgery#Sports Medicine#Medical Treatment#Medical Care#Chiropractic Care#Newport News#Tpmg Orthopedic#Csc Rrb#Md#Orthopedic Specialists#Orthopedic Practices#Pain Medicine Specialists#Orthopedic Residency#Surgical Care Treatment#Surgical Interventions#Spine Care#Physical Rehabilitation#Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Chillicothe, OHnewswatchman.com

Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute Progress On Target

CHILLICOTHE, OH (May 20, 2021) – Construction on Adena Health System’s new Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute (AOSI) is on schedule for a planned September opening. In anticipation of its opening, the Health System is releasing four behind-the-scenes videos which offer exclusive glimpses into what patients and visitors can expect from the new facility.
Munster, INNWI.com

Best Orthopedics

The human body is a complex structure of bones and joints, any of which can begin to ache from age, use, disease or trauma. Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana can treat a multitude of bone and joint maladies with pain management, therapies, exercise and rehabilitation or surgery. With a eight...
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

North Dakota hospital gets Joint Commission nod for 5 orthopedic specialities

Sanford Medical Center Fargo (N.D.) earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for orthopedic care. The certification is for total hip replacement, total knee replacement, total shoulder replacement, total ankle replacement and hip fracture certification, according to a May 26 news release. Sanford Fargo underwent a four-day site review evaluating compliance standards.
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

5 orthopedic practices to know

An orthopedic practice that implemented opioid protocols and four more centers to know:. Barrington Orthopedic Specialists (Schaumburg, Ill.). Keith Schroeder, MD, established Barrington Orthopedic Specialists in 1980. The practice has 16 physicians, and many of them participate in volunteer mission trips to serve patients who can't afford surgery. Mountain Valley...
Hackensack, NJpronewsreport.com

James W. Cahill, MD, an Orthopedic Surgeon with Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement

Get to know Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. James W. Cahill, who serves patients in New Jersey. (ProNewsReport Editorial):- New York City, New York May 18, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Dr. Cahill is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and a fellowship-trained sports medicine and reconstruction specialist. His award-winning private practice, Cahill Orthopedic Sports Medicine and Joint Replacement are proudly affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, New Jersey.
Summerville, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Summerville Medical Center Opens Orthopedic Practice On Campus

SUMMERVILLE MEDICAL CENTER OPENS ORTHOPEDIC PRACTICE ON CAMPUS. Welcomes Shasta Henderson, MD Gregory Kalv, MD, and Haley Merrill, MD. Charleston, SC (March 29, 2021) – Summerville Medical Center is pleased to announce the opening of Trident Orthopedic Specialists on the hospital’s campus and welcome orthopedic surgeons Shasta Henderson, MD, Gregory Kalv, MD and Haley Merrill, MD.
Crown Point, INspindigit.com

Zeshan Hyder, DO, an Orthopedic Surgeon with NWI Spine Institute

Get to know Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Zeshan Hyder, who serves patients in Crown Point, Indiana. (Spin Digit Editorial):- New York City, New York May 17, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – As Midwest’s leading spine surgeon, Dr. Hyder works with patients at his private practice, NWI Spine Institute, located in Crown Point, Indiana. His commitment to patient-first care has given thousands of patients a pain-free life. He custom builds treatment plans to fit each individual, taking time to understand their history, their symptoms, and their goals.
Health Servicessalemleader.com

Baptist Health orthopedic care

Keep going, keep working, keep moving with orthopedic care at Baptist Health. Exerienced orthopedic specialists offer a wide range of services and procedures in the region. The team at Baptist Health also offers care for aching joints and other conditions. Visti BaptistHealth.com/Ortho to find a Baptist Health provider.
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

Spine surgeon leader to know: Joseph Weinstein of Comprehensive Orthopedic & Spine Care

Joseph Weinstein, DO, is a spine and orthopedic surgeon at Comprehensive Orthopedic & Spine Care in New York City. Dr. Weinstein, medical director of the center, has expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery, computer-assisted spine surgery and motion-preserving procedures. During his residency at Manhasset, N.Y.-based Northwell Health System, he was chief resident. He received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glen Head.
Healthbeckersspine.com

5 ultrasound applications for orthopedics

In orthopedics and musculoskeletal medicine, a patient’s most frequent symptom is pain. Building a diagnosis from this symptom poses certain problems: first, pain is not the best indicator of serious injury. Injuries that initially are extremely painful may feel fine a few days later, while other injuries that cause little initial pain can become more unstable over time, eventually requiring more invasive (e.g. surgical) management. Second, in part due to the realities of our anatomy (including peripheral pain generators), patients are not always able to describe where the pain is coming from. These difficulties with diagnosing an orthopedic injury based on pain have led to unsuccessful treatment regimens, patient frustration, and avoidable follow-up visits. Integration of point-of-care ultrasound technology has changed the paradigm for orthopedic diagnosis, however.
Easton, MDstardem.com

Orthopedic Center renovation and expansion completed

EASTON — Ken Kozel, president and chief executive officer of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, joined doctors Jason Jancosko, Myron Szczukowski, Kevin McCoy and Richard Mason at the opening of the newly expanded and renovated Orthopedic Center, 510 Idlewild Ave. The expansion enables all Shore Rehabilitation services to...
Bluff City, TNPosted by
John M. Dabbs

Local Specialist Expanding Profession

Dr. Andrew MacConnell consults with patientCenter for Implant and Family Dentistry/Facebook. Local dental specialist, Dr. Andrew MacConnell, is working with Jacksonville University (Florida), and the Comprehensive Oral Impantology Residency Foundation (COIRF). They are establishing a 36 month greaduate residency program for oral implantology. MacConell says the program is now fully funded for the first four years. It is set to begin July 15, 2021.
Colorado Springs, COuchealth.org

Grandview Hospital: a hub for orthopedic surgical expertise

You’ve probably driven by UCHealth’s Grandview Hospital, just off of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, hundreds of times. Have you ever wondered what happens there?. Located across from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus and next to University Village, Grandview Hospital is a 22-bed hospital that is a hub for orthopedic surgical excellence. This year, Grandview Hospital became the only hospital in southern Colorado certified by the Joint Commission, with its Center of Excellence designation for hip and knee joint replacement surgery based on a rigorous review of quality and patient safety standards.
Colorado Statebeckersspine.com

$25M Colorado hospital to bring orthopedic surgery to local community

Indianapolis-based St. Vincent Health will open a hospital in Leadville, Colo., in July that will provide orthopedic surgery and general surgery, among other services, the Herald Democrat reports. The hospital will also perform colonoscopies, interventional cardiology, ophthalmology, dermatology and other services not previously offered in the area. The 26,500-square-foot facility...
Enterprise, ORwallowa.com

Orthopedic surgeon on staff at WMH starting in June

ENTERPRISE — An orthopedic surgery option is coming back to Wallowa County. Wallowa Memorial Hospital is bringing back an orthopedic surgeon on Tuesday, June 1, when Dr. Bradley Smith begins his first day on the job after being recently hired, according to a press release from the hospital. “I am...
Health Servicesflanewsonline.com

How Can Outsourcing Orthopedic Billing Aid In Improving Collections?

A branch of medicine that mainly deals with the Musculoskeletal system’s conditions like bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, besides muscles, is known as Orthopedic surgery or Orthopedics. These systems are pretty essential for regular movement in everyday life. The orthopedic billing mainly depends on proper documentation before, during, and after the patient’s visit. A claim is most likely to be rejected if there is an error, including incomplete patient demographics entry or improper patient’s eligibility verification. Besides that, the revenue collection can also be harassed due to authorization errors and failure of knowing the insurance preferences.
Healthbeckersspine.com

8 spine, orthopedic department leadership appointments

Eight physicians were named leaders of spine and orthopedic departments and programs in the last 60 days. 1. Chima Ohaegbulam, MD, was appointed chief of spine surgery at New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. 2. Sonia Eden, MD, was appointed head of adult neurosurgery at Detroit Medical Center. 3. Harvinder...
Healthouhealth.com

Orthopedics for Children

If your child or teen or a young adult in your family sprains an ankle, breaks a bone, pulls a muscle or lives with a health condition related to bones, joints, muscles or connective tissues, get expert orthopedic care to help support or restore as much function as possible. Children’s...
Businessbeckersspine.com

5 CEO moves at orthopedic groups

Since the beginning of the year, Becker's has reported on five CEO moves at orthopedic practices:. 1. Mark Vorherr will become CEO of Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain & Spine, a 19-surgeon practice, on July 19. Mr. Vorherr is currently president and COO of Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Medical Group and previously served as vice president at Mercy Health Cincinnati.