Portsmouth, NH

The Foundation for Seacoast Health Awards $25,000 Grant to The Chase Home

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH —The Foundation for Seacoast Health (FFSH) has awarded $25,000 to The Chase Home in support of its Seacoast Community Diversion Program (SCDP). Founded in 2016, SCDP is a court-mandated program that works with kids, ages 11-17, who have begun to struggle in the community. “The program seeks to ‘divert’...

