newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Ethiopia says 22 regional officials killed by Tigray rebels

By Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rebels have killed 22 officials of the war-hit Tigray region’s interim administration, Ethiopia’s government said Wednesday.

An additional 20 interim officials had been “kidnapped” by forces loyal to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front, or TPLF, which ruled the region until it was toppled by an offensive ordered by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November. A further four have been “wounded and hospitalized,” said the statement issued on Twitter.

Abiy declared victory four weeks after the offensive began and replaced the TPLF’s regional administration with an interim one headed by officials appointed by the federal government based in Addis Ababa. But six months on, fighting continues in Tigray as pro-TPLF fighters wage an insurgent campaign in the region’s countryside.

The attacks on the officials have been carried out “by TPLF fighters that claim to be fighting for the people of Tigray but have rather been actively engaged in the destruction of property, kidnapping and killing of members of the provisional administration that are tasked with bringing stability,” said the statement.

It added that the “TPLF have continued to burn down houses and fire ammunitions into households.”

Nine officials were killed in northeast Tigray, the highest figure of any area, while six were killed in the region’s central zone. Both areas have seen heavy fighting.

Reports of atrocities perpetrated by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops in Tigray, including massacres and widespread sexual violence, have drawn international condemnation.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement Wednesday expressing concern about the violence and human rights abuses in Tigray, urging the parties to declare a cease-fire and engage in negotiations to restore peace.

“The large-scale human rights abuses taking place in Tigray, including widespread sexual violence, are unacceptable and must end. Families of every background and ethnic heritage deserve to live in peace and security in their country,” Biden said.

The U.N. humanitarian chief, meanwhile, said the humanitarian crisis in Tigray is worsening and warned that “there is a serious risk of famine if assistance is not scaled up in the next two months.”

In a note to the Security Council obtained by The Associated Press, Mark Lowcock said: “It is clear that people living in the Tigray region are now facing significantly heightened food insecurity as a result of conflict, and that conflict parties are restricting access to food.”

He said the latest famine alert indicates “emergency food insecurity” in central, eastern and parts of northwest and northeast Tigray.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

468K+
Followers
239K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abiy Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigray Region#Food Security#Kidnapping#Addis Ababa#Insurgent#Famine#Ap#Tplf#Ethiopian#Eritrean#U N#The Security Council#Northeast Tigray#Rebels#Attacks#Pro Tplf Fighters#Emergency Food Insecurity#Atrocities#Ethnic Heritage#Heavy Fighting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
News Break
Twitter
Country
South Africa
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Egypt, Sudan conclude war games amid Ethiopia’s dam dispute

Egypt and Sudan on Monday concluded joint war games that involved ground, air and naval units. The six-day drill meant to showcase deepening security ties between the two neighboring countries and present a show of force amid mounting tensions with Ethiopia. The dispute stems from Ethiopia’s controversial, unfinished dam on...
ProtestsWRAL

Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

KAMPALA, Uganda — Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation's capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray. Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region's ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from neighboring Eritrea are fighting in Tigray on the side of Ethiopian government forces, in defiance of international calls for their withdrawal.
ChinaBBC

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Warnings of genocide and famine

The patriarch of Ethiopia's Orthodox Church recently ignited controversy when he said that genocide was being committed in the northern Tigray region. His Holiness Abune Matthias - an ethnic Tigrayan himself - explained that since the outbreak of conflict in November between the Ethiopian military and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), his "mouth had been sealed, unable to speak from fear".
Worldhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Eritreans commit atrocities in Tigray region

Ethiopia’s government admits Eritrean troops are committing atrocities in Tigray. But it says Eritrean forces will withdraw. The Associated Press has heard testimony that Eritreans are deep inside Tigray, striking terror on its people. (May 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
U.S. PoliticsVoice of America

US Warns Ethiopia and Eritrea to Reverse Course in Tigray

The United States is warning Ethiopia and Eritrea that they may face further U.S. actions, including Magnitsky Act sanctions, if those stoking violence against civilians in the Tigray region do not reverse course. As VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports, leading U.S. lawmakers also support tougher measures to end the atrocities.
U.S. PoliticsStreetInsider.com

Ethiopia accuses United States of meddling over Tigray

FILE PHOTO: Ethiopians fleeing from the Tigray region walk towards a river to cross from Ethiopia to Sudan, near the Hamdeyat refugee transit camp, which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the border in Sudan, December 1, 2020. News and research before you hear about it...
ImmigrationPosted by
KPCW

U.S. Imposes Restrictions On Ethiopia And Eritrea Over Tigray Conflict

The State Department announced Sunday visa restrictions for Ethiopian and Eritrean government officials and members of security forces over atrocities tied to a months-long conflict in northern Ethiopia. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also announced that the U.S. has imposed wide-ranging restrictions on economic and security assistance to Ethiopia after...
Joe Bidensatenaw.com

Chemical weapons use allegations in Tigray irresponsible, says Ethiopia

Chemical weapons use in Tigray is seen as the latest “irresponsible” effort to fuel more tension in Ethiopia. The pressure on Ethiopia in connection with the law enforcement operation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, most mainstream media in the west frame it as “Tigray war,” in mounting. Reports published...
Africaborgenmagazine.com

The War on Tigray: A Modern Humanitarian Crisis in Ethiopia

PARIS, France — Ethiopia is situated in the Horn of Africa. It has the second-highest population in Africa with around 112 million people. Although Ethiopia is considered to be Africa’s fastest-growing economy, “it is also one of its poorest nations.” Domestic political disputes have led to a deep humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia. It has affected the poorest communities in the country and around its borders.
U.S. Politicsillinoisnewstoday.com

U.S. hits Ethiopia with sanctions against the Tigray War

The United States has imposed “widespread” economic sanctions on Ethiopia. This is an effort to end the violence in Tigray in African countries, which killed thousands and expelled hundreds of thousands more. US sanctions primarily affect funding to support Ethiopia’s budget, including a request by the World Bank and the...
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

Ethiopia Expels New York Times Reporter Who Covered Tigray War

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - Ethiopia has expelled a foreign correspondent working for The New York Times after earlier revoking his license over "unbalanced" reporting, a government official has confirmed. The decision to kick out Simon Marks, an Irish journalist living in Ethiopia, drew swift condemnation from Reporters Without Borders, which...
Politicsnewbusinessethiopia.com

Ethiopia establishes national committee to rehabilitate Tigray

The Government of Ethiopia today announced establishing a national committee of 12 members who can facilitate rehabilitation of people displaced in Tigray Region following the ongoing rule of law restoration operation. The Committee members were elected today at a meting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed where elders, scholars and business...
AfricaReliefweb.int

Ethiopia - Tigray Region Humanitarian Update Situation Report, 20 May 2021

Humanitarian agencies are facing increased obstacles to access populations in need. More than two million people have been displaced by the conflict to date. Only about 1.8 million people of the 5.2 million in need of food assistance were reached since late March. While the food sector is relatively better...
Africasandiegouniontribune.com

West Africa leaders suspend Mali from region bloc over coup

ACCRA, Ghana — West African leaders suspended Mali from their regional bloc Sunday over what they said amounted to a coup last week, Ghana’s foreign minister said after an emergency meeting to address the political crisis in Mali. The bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, “is worried about...
EconomyTennessee Tribune

Khat Businessmen Suffer Losses As The Kenya-Somalia Diplomatic Row Rages

NAIROBI, Kenya — Abdulatif Afdub, a Somali-born transporter in East Africa, was elated after Kenya and the Federal Republic of Somalia restored diplomatic ties after five months. In December 2020, Mogadishu cut diplomatic ties with Nairobi, accusing it of interfering in its internal affairs. Following Qatar’s intervention, the two neighbors...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Kyrgyzstan detains ex-prime minister in mine corruption case

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan’s security services have detained a former prime minister in connection with an investigation of corruption involving the huge gold mine that is the country’s largest taxpayer. A statement from the State Committee for National Security didn’t give details of the potential charges against Omurbek Babanov, who...