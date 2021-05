Dianne Morales (photo via Morales campaign) [This article is part of a series on the leading Democratic mayoral candidates' strengths and weaknesses.]. Dianne Morales officially entered the mayoral race in November as a political neophyte, with no past campaign or governing experience. But in the year leading up to her campaign launch and in nearly five months since, she has built a political movement that has defied expectations and displayed the staying power to remain in the top tier of contenders seeking the Democratic nomination in the June primary election. In the limited available polling, she has run in the low single digits, but close to or nearly the same as several others with far more resources, name recognition, or records of government service.