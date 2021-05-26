newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Esports education startup moves HQ as it continues pivot to tech platform

By Kevin Cummings
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Esposure continues to transition off of a pandemic pivot, the company continues to change. Over the past year, the company has changed its name and launched an “esports-entertainment-as-a-service” platform, and now it is moving its headquarters to a new space as it matures in its new market. “We’ve transitioned...

www.bizjournals.com
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Company#Tech Industry#Technology Company#Space Industry#Hq#Covid#Immersion Program#Esports Programs#Esports Education#Experiential Esports#Esposure Moves#Partnerships#Market#Industry Leaders#Professional Gamers#Headquarters#Ceo#Amateur Gamers#Transition#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Education
News Break
Esports
News Break
Computers
Related
Internetfoodindustryexecutive.com

Tackling the eCommerce Digital Supply Chain with Digital Asset Management

Do you ever think about where the images on your product packaging comes from? How do they get there? How do the right images, text, and designs end up on the various different labels? How do you make sure that the same images are used in the appropriate marketing, commercials, or even on the in-store signage?
Businessyorkpedia.com

TechPledge Consulting Launches Academy for Startups

TechPledge an edtech company launch training for startups. (YorkPedia Editorial):- Bengaluru, Karnataka May 30, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Today, every start-up needs people with the right skills to produce a result in minimum time and quickly align with the start-up’s mission and strategies. Edtech company TechPledge Consulting announced the launch of the TechPledge Academy for startups.
Worldcryptofinancialtimes.com

BOSAGORA Kicks off MetaCity Forum to Establish Blockchain-based Metaverse

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BOSAGORA, a public blockchain platform, announced on May 31 that MetaCity Forum has been launched to establish a blockchain-based metaverse. The metaverse market is gaining the public’s attention as the domain of contactless activity has enlarged due to COVID-19 and most of the economically active generations are...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2025 Top Manufacturers Analysis – Accenture, International Business Machines, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Economyinfluencive.com

Taresh Goyal: An Influencer Running the Leading Digital Biz Of India

The entire world is taken over by Digital media. Digital Marketing is one of the best professions one can make a career in. One can create genuine customer value and establish the audience’s association with any particular brand. And therefore we introduce you to one of the finest digital marketing experts, Taresh Goyal who hails from Haryana and has his work speak for him in the entire Digital Market. Marketing has been his forte and he loves to market anything and everything in the digital space.
Computersinfluencive.com

How Companies are Revolutionizing Blockchain Applications With New Innovations

Blockchain technology is arguably one of the biggest innovations of the last decade, its effects are gradually being felt in several important industries especially in financial, manufacturing, education, healthcare amongst other industries. Blockchain can be defined simply as a series of unalterable records of data that are managed by several computers not belonging to a single person. Cryptographic principles protect and bond each of these blocks of data referred to as chains.
TravelThrive Global

Tom Arundel of Quantum Metric: “Big travel companies weren’t built to move as fast as big tech companies and startups”

Big travel companies weren’t built to move as fast as big tech companies and startups. Many enterprises have turned to agile, which has helped accelerate release cycles, but many product teams are still prioritizing features based on guesswork and feasibility. However, these products often fail to meet customer expectations. How many product leaders have battled with stakeholders over what to prioritize because features aren’t quantified, data is inconsistent, or they can’t reproduce an issue?
West Lafayette, INIbj.com

Purdue startup signs key deal to distribute augmented reality educational products

A startup that markets augmented reality-powered, gamified learning sets to help kids understand STEM has signed a key deal to distribute its MindLabs brand. West Lafayette-based Explore Interactive, which launched with the help of Purdue University, is teaming up with PASCO Scientific Inc. to sell sets science, technology, engineering and math sets aimed at students in third through fifth grades. Roseville, California-based PASCO offers a catalog of tools to aid science education in the U.S. and globally, including in developing nations.
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

Crowdfunding Platform StartEngine Working to Boost POC Startups

NASHVILLE, TN — Howard Marks is co-founder of video game giants Activision and Acclaim Games (now part of the Walt Disney Company). After launching StartEngine as an accelerator in Los Angeles, Howard relaunched StartEngine as an equity crowdfunding platform after discovering how difficult it was for entrepreneurs to raise venture capital. StartEngine has now raised over $300 million for startups from its online community of over 300,000 investors.
Gamblinggamblingnews.com

Betway Continues eSports Expansion, Becomes FURIA’s Sponsor

Online sportsbook operator Betway announced it agreed to partner with Brazilian eSports organization FURIA to continue to expand its presence as a leading eSports betting company. “We are very proud to announce Betway as our new partner.”. André Akkari, Co-CEO, FURIA. Another High-Profile eSports Team in Betway’s Portfolio. The agreement...
Economystpetecatalyst.com

Investment firm throws support to education tech startup

Tampa-based Florida Funders, a venture capital fund and angel investor network, has participated in a $3 million seed funding round for ChalkTalk, a New York tech company whose platform uses machine learning to generate personalized curriculum for high school teachers. ChalkTalk’s goal, according to a news release, is to help...
San Francisco, CASFGate

Another tech company is ditching Silicon Valley as its HQ

The list of tech companies leaving the Bay Area or downsizing their office footprints just got a little longer. Snowflake, a cloud software company, is no longer headquartered in San Mateo, as first reported by the San Francisco Business Times. Bozeman, Montana, will replace Silicon Valley address as its new “principal executive office.”