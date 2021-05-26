State hopes to have Providence interim superintendent soon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green says she hopes to select an interim superintendent for the Providence public schools by the end of the week.

Former Superintendent Harrison Peters was pressured to resign last week after coming under fire for hiring Olayinka Alege, a school administrator who was charged with the misdemeanor simple assault for allegedly fondling a teenage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym in late April.

He was hired even though he had faced similar accusations when worked at a Florida school district. He was not criminally charged in Florida.

Infante-Green on Tuesday told The Providence Journal her office will move swiftly to appoint an interim superintendent because “we want to keep the district functioning.”

“Then we are going to have a search,” she said. “There will be a couple of layers, committees that will elevate three to five resumes.”

Peters was given a $170,000 severance.

Asked why Peters got such a generous settlement when he acknowledged that he had made a serious error in judgment, Infante-Green said, “according to our legal team, it could have been double.”

“This was done in the best interest of the district,” she added.