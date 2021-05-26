Important Travel Tips from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Memorial Day holiday traditionally marks the beginning of a busy summer travel season. The COVID-19 global pandemic has changed the air travel process; please keep the following information in mind when you next travel through the

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport. Face coverings are required. Even if vaccinated, federal security requirements state that everyone age two and older must wear a face covering while on airport property, in the terminal, and on the airplane.

Health and safety measures are in place. In addition to the face-covering mandate, the airport has installed several features to minimize person-to-person contact, including social distance markers and plexiglass windows, as well as implemented internationally accredited cleaning measures.

Arrive early. As more people return to traveling, lines are increasing at the security checkpoint and airline ticket counters. Plan to arrive at least one hour before boarding to ensure a smooth travel experience.

Think 3-1-1. When going through the security checkpoint, come prepared to follow the 3-1-1 rule for your liquids and gels: 3 ounces of liquid in a 1-quart bag, one bag per person. Higher quantities of breast milk, medicines, and hand sanitizer are permitted but may require further inspection.

Get tested. If you are traveling to a destination that requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival, consider using the airport’s convenient on-site testing facility. Travelers are able to make an appointment online, and results are ready in as little as 4 hours. Visit sloairport.com/testing to learn more.

About San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) serves areas as far north as Southern Monterey County and as far south as Northern Santa Barbara County. The airport offers convenient access to and from the Central Coast. Residents and visitors have the choice of three commercial airlines with flights to several major U.S. hubs. The airport is also home to full-service general aviation and corporate facilities. For more information, or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.