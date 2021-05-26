Cancel
Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Past Bad Behavior on ‘The O.C.’

Rachel Bilson apologized to her former The O.C. co-star and director Tate Donovan for her apparent past bad behavior. On Tuesday (May 25), Bilson and her Welcome to The O.C., B---hes podcast co-host Melinda Clarke caught up with Donovan. While chatting, Bilson admitted she may have been a little... difficult to deal with during her time on the hit 2000s show.

Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Rachel Bilson 'willing' to take part in The O.C. reboot

Rachel Bilson would be "more than willing" to take part in a reboot of 'The O.C.'. The 39-year-old actress - who starred in the TV show as Summer Roberts alongside the likes of Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper), Adam Brody (Seth Cohen) and Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood) - would love to see the programme return one day as she has such "fond memories" of it.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Rachel Bilson and Tate Donovan Get Candid About His Comments About ‘The O.C.’ Cast Being ‘A–holes’

Summer Roberts and Jimmy Cooper’s reunion was filled with laughs — but Rachel Bilson wasn’t afraid to bring up Tate Donovan’s past comments about the cast of The O.C. “You went on to direct us on The O.C. … and I know some of us kids were little a–holes,” Bilson, 39, said on the Tuesday, May 25, episode of the “Welcome to the OC Bitches” podcast, which she cohosts with Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper. “And I hope I wasn’t as bad as it’s come off. I hope I wasn’t — because I really, you know, you get influenced, I’d say, by your surroundings.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Rachel Bilson calls Mischa Barton's recent O.C. comments about her "misinformation"

On their Welcome to The O.C., Bitches! podcast, Bilson and Melinda Clarke discussed Barton's recent E! News interview marking the 15th anniversary of Marissa Cooper's death. In the E! interview, Barton claimed Bilson was added to the cast at the “last minute,” which resulted in “evening out everybody’s pay — and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really sh*tty.” According to ET Canada, Bilson said of Barton's comments: “In one of her first comments she said that I was added last minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened. So it’s starting out that way, I was like, ‘Well, that’s misinformation. Where is she going with this and what is she trying to say?'” Meanwhile, Clarke responded to Barton feeling “not really feeling protected by my cast and crew," saying: “It kind of breaks my heart a little to know — we knew there was a lot of pressure on her — but if it was really that bad of an experience, that’s not right for any young person. But some of the comments were very perplexing to me, so I don’t know what the truth is about that. I do know that, yes, this was an enormous amount of pressure.”
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Rachel Bilson says Mischa Barton's allegations of why Marissa was written off The O.C. are "completely false"

The O.C.’s been off-air for over a decade now, but the nostalgia for the amazingly chaotic teen drama is still strong. Mischa Barton recently did an interview with E! about the reason why Marissa was tragically killed off at the end of the third season. She claimed that the conversations about her leaving the show came “pretty early on,” and she tied Marissa’s death to co-star Rachel Bilson being added “in last minute after the first season” as a series regular. According to Barton, Bilson joining as a core cast member meant showrunner Josh Schwartz and the producers had to “even out everybody’s pay.” She also alleged that she was bullied by men on-set, though she never clarified if that was by Schwartz or her male co-stars.
