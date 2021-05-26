MAUSTON SPORTS ROUNDUP: Golden Eagles track teams put together spirited effort in Tomah

WISCONSIN DELLS — How a team executes in the most crucial moments of a game usually dictates the outcome. It certainly did on Monday night, as the Sauk Prairie softball team came through in the field and at the plate when it needed to, scratching out a 2-1 non-conference win at Wisconsin Dells. Jacie Jones struck out six and gave up one unearned run on three hits and a walk in the complete-game win, while Olivia Breunig scored the winning run to lift the Eagles past the Chiefs.