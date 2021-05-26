MAUSTON SPORTS ROUNDUP: Golden Eagles track teams put together spirited effort in Tomah
The Mauston track and field team put together a spirited effort on Tuesday as the Golden Eagles boys finished fifth, while the girls took sixth at the Tomah Invitational. Mauston scored 92 points to narrowly finish outside the top-four behind the host Timberwolves (100) on the boys side, while the Golden Eagles girls took sixth with 70 points. Wisconsin Dells won the boys team title with 141.5 points, comfortably ahead of La Crosse Central (117.5), while the girls crown went to La Crosse Aquinas (115) by a point ahead of runner-up Westby.www.wiscnews.com