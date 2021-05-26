Franklin County Arrests: May 19-25

SURF CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Ocean County are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people inside a home in Surf City. The Surf City Police Department found two individuals deceased at a home on North 7th Avenue on Monday. They have been identified as 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy. The deaths are being investigated by the Ocean County’s Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Surf City Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit. “At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious,” Prosecutor Billhimer said. “More information will be released as it becomes available.” Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosector’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Sgt. Victor Rice of the Surf City Police Department at 609-494-8121.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO