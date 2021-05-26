CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Franklin County Arrests: May 19-25

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a list of arrests made May 19-25 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. All infor... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Man arrested for forging COVID-19 vaccination card in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested for presenting a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to his employer in Marcy, New York. According to a press release from New York State Police, the department was contacted on September 27 by the New York State Department of Health Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team. The team was investigating a report of a forged Covid-19 vaccination card. The fake card had been reported to them by a private company in Marcy, New York.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
skyhinews.com

Grand County police blotter, Sept. 19-25

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 256 calls from Sept. 1925 while dispatchers answered 480 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county. 7:55 a.m. — The fence at the Drop in Fraser had been vandalized with graffiti. Monday, Sept. 20. 10:22 a.m. — A construction trailer was stolen from...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin County Arrests#The Wake Weekly
mymalonetelegram.com

35 new COVID-19 cases push Franklin County’s active total back over 200

MALONE — Franklin County public health officials reported 208 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane’s daily update reported 35 new cases and 26 recent recoveries from the virus, bringing the county’s total number of active cases back over 200. Kissane’s daily update on Monday reported...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
The State-Journal

Guest columnists: A personal appeal to Franklin County citizens

As you well know, the Delta variant has been raging through our Commonwealth and our community recently. In Franklin County, our daily incidence rates have recently been as high as they have ever been, and September is on pace to be Franklin County’s worst yet in terms of number of reported cases. Our health care system is under stress which reduces our capacity to handle other illness and emergencies. We need your help.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
mymalonetelegram.com

Delta variant continues to drive active COVID-19 cases in Franklin County

MALONE — For the third straight day active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County increased, according to public health officials, who reported 225 active cases, Thursday. Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane’s daily update reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 recent recoveries from the virus, Thursday. “Franklin County continues...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSET

Franklin County faces increase in catalytic converter thefts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of an increase in catalytic converter thefts. Here are some tips from the sheriff's office to prevent these thefts:. Park in well-lit areas. Park close to building entrances or the nearest road in public parking lots.
CBS Philly

Officials In Ocean County Investigating Suspicious Deaths Of 2 Individuals Found Inside Home In Surf City

SURF CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Ocean County are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people inside a home in Surf City. The Surf City Police Department found two individuals deceased at a home on North 7th Avenue on Monday. They have been identified as 87-year-old John Enders and 75-year-old Francoise Pitoy. The deaths are being investigated by the Ocean County’s Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Surf City Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit. “At this point in time, these deaths are considered to be suspicious,” Prosecutor Billhimer said. “More information will be released as it becomes available.” Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Lindsay Woodfield of the Ocean County Prosector’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Sgt. Victor Rice of the Surf City Police Department at 609-494-8121.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Franklin County Democratic Central Committee raised over $700 in cash and supplies for the Franklin County Humane Society

Union, MO, September 25, 2021: Representatives of the Franklin County Democratic Central Committee dropped off donations of cash and supplies to the Franklin County Humane Society. Totaling over $700, the supplies included a 40 pound bag of pellet litter, 3 bags of Purina Cat Chow, 3 bags of Purina Kitten Chow, 72 cans of Fancy Feast cat food, 32 cans of Friskies cat food, tennis balls, rawhide bones, rawhide chips, 7 fleece blankets, and various other cat and dog supplies, and over $300 in cash and checks from members in the community. Laura, a representative of the Franklin County Humane Society, accepted the donation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

September 25: Allen County COVID-19 update

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Sept. 25, 2021) – Another 215 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 82 confirmed PCR cases and 133 antigen cases, bringing the total to 54,399 cases and 756 deaths Saturday. The Allen County case count includes a total of 23,230 probable cases from antigen tests...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
max983.net

Another 25 COVID-19 Cases Reported in Marshall County

The number of new COVID-19 cases remains in the double digits in Marshall, Starke, and Pulaski counties. Another 30 cases were reported just in Pulaski County, according to Friday’s update from the Indiana Department of Health. Marshall County had 25 new cases, while Starke County had 14. Starke and Marshall...
PULASKI COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy