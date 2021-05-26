Franklin County Arrests: May 19-25

Union, MO, September 25, 2021: Representatives of the Franklin County Democratic Central Committee dropped off donations of cash and supplies to the Franklin County Humane Society. Totaling over $700, the supplies included a 40 pound bag of pellet litter, 3 bags of Purina Cat Chow, 3 bags of Purina Kitten Chow, 72 cans of Fancy Feast cat food, 32 cans of Friskies cat food, tennis balls, rawhide bones, rawhide chips, 7 fleece blankets, and various other cat and dog supplies, and over $300 in cash and checks from members in the community. Laura, a representative of the Franklin County Humane Society, accepted the donation.
