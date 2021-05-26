Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

May is Childcare Appreciation Month: Preschool provides solid foundation for future success

By Submitted
Ukiah Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recognition of the essential role of early learning and care in the development of children and appreciation of the essential role of all childcare providers, the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors recently proclaimed May 2021 to be Child Care Provider Appreciation Month in Mendocino County. For years, researchers have understood that the human brain undergoes as much as 90 percent of its development between the ages of 0-5 years of age, so it should come as no surprise that quality care and preschool for young children has a lasting effect on their development.

www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leonhardt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Foundation#Elementary Education#Community Education#Free Education#Literacy Development#School Education#Mcoe#Early Learning And Care#Playdoh#The New York Times#S A T#Tribes#The Office Of Education#North Coast Opportunities#Head Start#Free Preschool Education#Preschool Experiences#High Quality Childcare#Childcare Providers#Child Development Classes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Community Column: Trail Stewards ask for JDSF reform

Over the last six months, the issue of Jackson Demonstration State Forest has come to the forefront of public attention here in Mendocino County. The Advocate-News and Beacon have been very obliging and even-handed in printing opinions and letters from both sides. There is still a substantial misunderstanding of our...
Mendocino, CAWillits News

Three Mendocino College students awarded Natural Science Scholarships

The Friends of the Mendocino College Coastal Field Station and Natural Sciences, an affiliate of the Mendocino College Foundation, is pleased to announce the awarding of three scholarships to worthy Mendocino College natural science students. The Mary Lou Koeninger Memorial Scholarship in Earth Science is awarded to Ana Delgado Mendoza...
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

HHSA employees concerned about changes

“In the face of multiple public health emergencies, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic, Public Health staff have struggled to maintain the standards required by the California Health and Safety Code. Public Health has struggled with a lack of experienced public health leadership, low salaries, inadequate staffing and, most importantly, the lack of support by HHSA management for a functional public health department.” – from an open letter to the Board of Supervisors by the Mendocino County Chapter Executive Board, SEIU 1021.
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

The School Desk: Ukiah High students land local jobs after CTE training

Through the ups and downs of the past year and a half, it has, at times, been difficult to see the positive things happening in our community. One of the many positive occurrences in our community is the wonderful collaboration between local businesses and Ukiah Unified School District to create and develop mentorships for Ukiah High School students.
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Letters- Support the referendum

Why I Support a Referendum to Repeal the Entire Proposed New Cannabis Cultivation Ordinance, and Not Just the 10 percent. The rush to adopt the proposed new cannabis cultivation ordinance is about two things – expanding the size and locations of cannabis cultivation in the County, and taking the opportunity to allow this expansion without an environmental impact review. These are the two things that the majority of Mendocino County residents, including myself, adamantly oppose!
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Assignment: Ukiah- More trees than grains of sand

The biggest favor Mendocino County could do for itself is revive the long dormant logging industry. A well thought-out program to utilize our abundance of trees makes as much sense as growing and harvesting corn in Iowa. Mendo County is home to vast tracts of trees planted by Georgia Pacific and Louisiana Pacific in the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The trees are now 40 and 50 years old and were never destined to be anything than lumber for a backyard deck, sheathing for a roof, or fancy, expensive wainscoting in some high-ranking Chinese Communist official’s palace.
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

NCO offers gifts to people vaccinated for COVID in Mendocino Co. — NCO ofrece regalos a las personas vacunadas contra el COVID

MENDOCINO Co., 5/14/21 — Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19? If you have, you are eligible for a free gift package, including gift cards for local businesses, cookbooks, seeds, emergency lights, and more thanks to a new program from North Coast Opportunities. Here’s the announcement from North Coast Opportunities:. Mendocino...
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Ukiah Library Presents: Nothing like home grown tomatoes

The Ukiah Branch of the Mendocino County Library Seed Library has Heirloom Tomato plants provided by The Yokayo Seed Project. These plants are free, and limited to only two plants per household. Visit www.mendolibrary.org to view the Ukiah branch open hours for pick up. For more information, call 707-463-4490 or...
Mendocino County, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Team Rubicon joins forces with local volunteers for fire mitigation

Volunteers from Team Rubicon participated in a fire mitigation operation in Mendocino County recently, supporting local communities, fire safe councils and homeowners’ groups as wildfire season begins in a time of extreme drought. From April 16 to 18 Greyshirts, Team Rubicon’s volunteers, trained in site assessment and mission planning, chainsaw...
Fort Bragg, CAFort Bragg Advocate-News

Local Notes

Please submit Local Notes items to events@advocate-news.com. If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call the County Public Health Office at 707-472-2759. To contact the City of Fort Bragg, call 707-961-2823. All Fort Bragg citizens may contact the Fort Bragg Police Department at 707-964-0200 and staff will direct you to the appropriate agency.