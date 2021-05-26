ToughPigs Art: The Many Kermits of Dave Hulteen

Radio has always fascinated me! As a child, I dreamed of being a radio announcer someday. Well, here I am “living the dream” and loving what I do. I have been with WCGQ and this local group of stations for more than 20 years. I am the afternoon radio announcer on Q107.3 and evening announcer on Kissin’ 99.3. In addition, I am Operations Manager for PMB Broadcasting. I am very passionate about seeing radio work for both listeners and advertisers. I also love my community dearly. I enjoy meeting listeners at events, and getting to know people. I serve on several boards of directors throughout the community as well, including Harris County Chamber Of Commerce, Girls Inc., and East Alabama Chamber Of Commerce. Also, my lovely wife (Tonya) and I own The DJ Company. So, when I am not on the radio, you might catch me entertaining at an event! I am always turned on, up, and enjoying what I do! If I can ever be of assistance to you in any way, feel free to contact me, darwood@pmbradio.com. Thanks for listening and I hope you get a smile from it… Stay safe and always be kind!