Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

ToughPigs Art: The Many Kermits of Dave Hulteen

toughpigs.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuppet fan artist Dave Hulteen never fails to deliver some of the most creative and original Muppet fan art. Time after time, he blows us all away with his talent, his love of the Muppets, and a hint of “Dang, I wish I’d thought of that!”. We’re proud to share...

www.toughpigs.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Art#The Muppets#Toughpigs#Costumed Kermits#Muppet Artwork#Love#Original Designs#Wish#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Photographytoughpigs.com

ToughPigs Art: The Mayhem of HelloHollyStudios

Over on Instragram you may have noticed the #MuppetMayhem hashtag taking over, as artists from all over the world took prompts and made some amazing Muppet pieces. The hashtag started in 2020 by Holly at HelloHollyStudios, and she picked up the mantle again this year with a brand new set of ideas.
Musictoughpigs.com

Barbra Streisand Duets with Kermit the Frog on New Album

Musical superstar Barbra Streisand has re-opened her vault and selected a collection of previously unreleased songs for a new album titled “Release Me 2”. And whaddya know, she’s including a rendition of “Rainbow Connection”!. Not only will this album feature the classic Muppet song, but she’ll be joined in a...
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Illustrator Recreates Celebrities in 9 Different Cartoon Styles

Drawing someone's portrait is a challenge, but how about drawing it in several different styles? Italian artist Rino Russo shows off his observational skills by rendering famous celebrities' likeness in the style of cartoons like The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, The Fairly OddParents, and more. “As a young man, before...
TV & VideosVulture

Teenage Stepdad Is the Bob Ross of Unhinged Memes

What if you took The Joy of Painting, switched Bob Ross’s artistic medium from landscape oil painting to retro-inspired memes, and aired it on an anti-capitalist streaming platform where he used his art to muse on topics like how modernism and art school suck the fun and variety out of design, the importance of just making cool shit for the love of it rather than pleasing others or profit, and “diarheha” and “boaners”? That’s the spirit behind Seize the Memes, a new six-episode series that debuts today on Means TV, a worker-owned streaming service that launched in 2020. The show is arguably just as soothing as The Joy of Painting, too, as long as you take comfort in the idea of living in, as the series’s intro puts it, “the last days of the American empire.”
Musickwbu.org

David and Art - "The Art of the Theme"

Hearing some old music from a television show is a reminder of how things have changed. A few years ago, a good friend of mine spent four days in the hospital while doctors poked around on him trying to figure out a puzzling malady. Consequently, he found himself with more free time than usual and spent a fair amount of it watching TV, especially at times during the day when he would usually be doing something else.
Facebookallaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Dave Arwood

Radio has always fascinated me! As a child, I dreamed of being a radio announcer someday. Well, here I am “living the dream” and loving what I do. I have been with WCGQ and this local group of stations for more than 20 years. I am the afternoon radio announcer on Q107.3 and evening announcer on Kissin’ 99.3. In addition, I am Operations Manager for PMB Broadcasting. I am very passionate about seeing radio work for both listeners and advertisers. I also love my community dearly. I enjoy meeting listeners at events, and getting to know people. I serve on several boards of directors throughout the community as well, including Harris County Chamber Of Commerce, Girls Inc., and East Alabama Chamber Of Commerce. Also, my lovely wife (Tonya) and I own The DJ Company. So, when I am not on the radio, you might catch me entertaining at an event! I am always turned on, up, and enjoying what I do! If I can ever be of assistance to you in any way, feel free to contact me, darwood@pmbradio.com. Thanks for listening and I hope you get a smile from it… Stay safe and always be kind!
Moviessideshow.com

See Deadpool 2’s Happy Little Teaser in Bob Ross Parody

Today, 20th Century Fox has released a happy little teaser for the upcoming superhero smash sequel Deadpool 2. The teaser parodies Bob Ross and his signature painting tutorials while incorporating that signature filthy Deadpool humor. Check out the hilarious credits, or mind-boggling video description on the Youtube homepage. Don’t eat...
TV & VideosNicholls Worth

“Dave” returns to FX

FX’s latest hit television series “Dave” returns Wednesday, June 16 for its second season. “Dave” is a very successful American comedy series that stars rapper and comedian Dave Burd (Lil Dicky), as it tells the story of a man who believes that he is destined for international superstardom, but at what cost? Throughout the first season, you see tremendous character development, as he decides to sacrifice his friendships and love life for his career while chasing his dream.
Youtubebitchute.com

The Dave Cullen Show

Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store. Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen. PayPal Donations Welcome. Click here: http://goo.gl/NSdOvK. KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:. BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedavecullenshow/. Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen. Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen. Dec 22, 2020. Batwoman: Are We Being Trolled?. Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen. PayPal Donations...
Visual Artchronogram.com

Church of Art: Art Austerlitz

“I always wanted to become an inventor,” remarks photographic artist Liz Nielsen. In a sense, she got her wish. She creates photograms—direct exposures of light onto photographic paper, without a negative. By blocking off sections of the paper and using different wavelengths of light, Nielsen creates an abstract tapestry, which may resemble a mountain or a frozen lake or an upside-down owl. “There could be anywhere from four to 60 exposures of light on a single piece of paper,” she explains. Some of her techniques are unique to her studio. “Spooky Action,” a collection of her work, will appear at Art Austerlitz from June 5 to 27.
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

Dave Bautista wants to move behind the camera and direct

Dave Bautista wants to direct "a small drama". The 52-year-old wrestler-turned-actor is “slowly” making moves to work behind the camera and explore his love of storytelling in a new way, but he insisted it isn’t big-budget blockbuster movies he’s keen to turn his hand to. He told SFX magazine: “That’s...
TV Seriesthelaughbutton.com

Watch the trailer for season two of “Dave”

Dave, the FXX comedy that follows a fictionalized version of Dave “Lil’ Dicky” Burd, is back for a second season. In the trailer for season two, we see that Dave is successful as a rapper. However, he is not producing any new music and seems to be in a creative rut. He also appears to be adjusting to single life and dating in the trailer. Also, we get a glimpse of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the end, which is always fun.
Freeport, MESun-Journal

Dave Rowe featured in livestream concert

A livestream Dave Rowe concert is set for 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Cadenza, 5 Depot St. in Freeport. Rowe’s music is handmade and heartfelt. It springs from deep roots borne out of the song traditions of Ireland and the British Isles, cultivated in the roots music of North America, and filtered through the musical sensibility of a classically-trained musician who is as at home directing a choir or wind ensemble as he is standing with his acoustic guitar in front of a large audience singing songs together.
Moviesfanthatracks.com

Many happy returns Dave Filoni

Many happy returns to Dave Filoni, the prolific Executive Creative Director at Lucasfilm who’s passion, understanding and love for the saga has brought us The Clone Wars, Rebels, Resistance, The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch and up ahead The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka and more. What would the Star Wars landscape look like if he hadn’t been brought into the company all those years ago? Doesn’t bear thinking about.
Comicssparklyprettybriiiight.com

Weekend TV character poster art: The many faces of Loki

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer. (synopsis (c) Marvel.com)
Musicjazztimes.com

Before & After with Dave Douglas

In the cool, blustery summer weather that is typical of Finland’s Satakunta province, Dave Douglas’ quintet-Douglas on trumpet, tenor saxophonist Jon Irabagon, pianist Matt Mitchell, bassist Linda Oh and drummer Rudy Royston, with vocalist Heather Masse-played a well-received set at the 2013 Pori Jazz festival in July. The music alternated between a loose-limbed intensity and measured melancholy-the latter in particular on the church melodies taken from Douglas’ 2012 album Be Still (Greenleaf). One of those happy, unplanned musical connections took place when the group performed the title track, sparking a rousing response from the outdoor crowd.
MusicNo Treble

Dave Holland Releases “Another Land”

“We were doing a continuous set, once we started we very rarely stopped, we just kept going,” Holland said of the improvised shows. The bassist performs renders the music out on both his double bass and electric bass. As you can expect with Holland’s previous catalog, the music is engaging, exploratory, and revelatory.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Art campaign shows the many sides of mental illness

Made of Millions, a nonprofit based in Canada that has a global mission to change public perceptions around mental illness, has commissioned the Florida-based artist Ian Woods to create empathetic work for a new campaign. Shame Shouldn't Be A Symptom features the testimonials of four mental health advocates — Crystal Anderson, Windsor Flynn, Jezz Chung and Jason Rosario — with collaged portraits by Woods.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Keanu Reeves join animation ‘DC League of Super-Pets’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has taken to his social channels to announce the line-up of voiceover cast of the animated feature ‘DC League of Super-Pets’. As you should have guessed, it’s a pretty impressive list of names to with Johnson voicing Krypto the Super-Dog alongside Kevin Hart as Ace. Also onboard are Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, John Krasinski, Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne and Keanu Reeves.
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Dave Chappelle to Headline Summerfest 2021

Summerfest is bringing comedy to their main stage, and doing so with one of the few active comedians worthy of that honor. Dave Chappelle will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, September 11, closing out the second weekend of the festival’s three-week run. The show will be Chappelle’s first appearance at Summerfest, and his first Milwaukee show since March of last year. Since his last appearance, he’s released specials for free on Netflix’s YouTube channel, had his show removed from streaming services and re-uploaded after being properly compensated and regularly commented on the state of the world. Surely there’s no shortage of material to bring to the Big Gig in September.