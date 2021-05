NORFOLK, Va. — A former OBGYN who was convicted on fraud charges after subjecting numerous women to dozens of unnecessary surgeries was sentenced Tuesday. Javaid Perwaiz will spend 59 years behind bars. He must also pay up $18,563,323.18, which will be paid off either through monthly payments or through 25% of Perwaiz's net income. That's according to a federal judge's order. The money will be paid to insurance companies Perwaiz defrauded.