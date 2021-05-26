Cancel
Festival

Made In America Festival Returns To Philadelphia For 10 Year Anniversary

By rebecahjacobs
rnbcincy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Jay-Z just announced that Made in America Festival is making a comeback on September 4 and 5 in Philadelphia. Just like virtually every other live event in 2020, Made In America Festival took a break last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that vaccinations are being rolled out and things seem to be headed toward some sort of normalcy, the popular music festival is celebrating its ninth edition at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philly.

rnbcincy.com
