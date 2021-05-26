Made In America Festival Returns To Philadelphia For 10 Year Anniversary

For my latest podcast, I interview Jennifer Ratner-Rosenhagen of the University of Wisconsin about her recent book The Ideas That Made America: A Brief History. The second part of that title is key, because this is a really amazing book that covers all of U.S. intellectual history in about 200 pages. That’s really hard to do! It’s a very impressive book and we covered as much as we could in a half-hour or so, spending the first part on how you put a book like this together and then getting into some details and eras, before ending by thinking about the present. Check it out!