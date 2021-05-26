Cancel
Flooding Threat Returns to Central United States

weathernationtv.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith multiple rounds of storms containing heavy rain on the way through the end of the work-week, we are seeing an increase opportunity for flooding across the middle of the country. We’ve already had reports of 2-4″ of rainfall in Oklahoma with thunderstorms that pushed through on Tuesday. Alerts. As...

www.weathernationtv.com
Environmentwatchers.news

Heavy rains trigger landslides and worst river flooding since record-keeping began, Brazil

Several tributaries of the Amazon River in Brazil are registering the biggest floods ever recorded as heavy rains continued lashing parts of the country. On June 5, 2021, the Negro River in Manaus reached 30 m (98 feet), becoming the city's largest flood since record-keeping began in 1902. In Santa Catarina, flooding and landslides prompted more than a hundred people to evacuate since June 8.
Ashland County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashland, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-10 18:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Ashland; Medina The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Ashland County in north central Ohio Southwestern Medina County in northeastern Ohio * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 606 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lodi and Sullivan. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Wirt County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wirt by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-10 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wirt The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 124 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. A quick 1 to 1 1/2 inch of rain may fall over a short duration. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elizabeth, Palestine, Morristown and Peewee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fayette County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-10 19:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Fayette FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTY At 704 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Fayette County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Surry County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-10 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-10 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Surry The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Surry County in southeastern Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 637 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, roads, streets and numerous poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Surry, Dendron, Elberon, Beachland, Runnymede, Delk Crossroads, Ellis Fork, Alliance, Bacons Castle, Poolesville and Carsley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Madison County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-11 00:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-11 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Madison County in northwestern Virginia * Until 315 AM EDT. * At 1201 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing and expected to continue. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Madison... Brightwood Aylor... Banco Criglersville... Haywood Syria... Graves Mill Pratts... Wolftown Etlan... Shelby Hood... Aroda Nethers... Rochelle Oakpark... Leon Fordsville Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentwccbcharlotte.com

Flash Flooding Threat Through Saturday

Setting up for another steamy day with rain and storm chances back in the forecast. Slow-moving storms will be likely with torrential downpours leading to localized flash flooding threat. The mountains will be under a flash flood watch until midnight Saturday. Drought has improved slightly due to this week’s rain, however, areas east of I-77 are still under moderate drought conditions.
Iron County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iron, Price by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-10 18:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-10 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Iron; Price The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Price County in north central Wisconsin Southeastern Iron County in northwestern Wisconsin * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 608 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Radar estimates between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Park Falls, Turtle Flambeau Flowage, Fifield and Pike Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Madison County, VAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-11 02:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-11 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Madison County in northwestern Virginia * Until 615 AM EDT. * At 258 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Madison... Brightwood Aylor... Banco Criglersville... Haywood Syria... Graves Mill Pratts... Wolftown Etlan... Shelby Hood... Aroda Nethers... Rochelle Oakpark... Leon Fordsville Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Charles County, MDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-11 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-11 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. Target Area: Charles The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 1051 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Nanjemoy Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Flash Flooding threat continues into afternoon and evening

RICHMOND, Va. --Clouds and drizzle to start another very humid day. Another round of showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon and evening as a slow-moving front sags into Virginia. A flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Noon until midnight for most of Virginia, including Richmond, with 2 to 4 inches of rain possible.
Ashland County, OHweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Ashland, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-10 19:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-10 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Ashland; Medina FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ASHLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN MEDINA COUNTIES At 706 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lodi and Sullivan. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kanawha County, WVWSAZ

Threat of flash flooding lingers despite pockets of sunshine

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The threat of flash flooding lingers as evening storms pop up throughout the Tri-State. One more thunderstorm is all it would take for trees to come tumbling down after holding the intense weight from February’s ice storms, as well as dealing with heavily saturated grounds now.
EnvironmentNews Channel Nebraska

Severe weather threat returns Thursday evening

The National Weather Service is tracking storm chances for Thursday evening across much of Nebraska. A majority of the state is under at least a slight risk for severe weather Thursday. That is the 2 out of 5 on the National Weather Service's severe weather threat levels. Central Nebraska, primarily...