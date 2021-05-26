Flooding Threat Returns to Central United States

Effective: 2021-06-10 18:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-10 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Surry The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Surry County in southeastern Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 637 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, roads, streets and numerous poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Surry, Dendron, Elberon, Beachland, Runnymede, Delk Crossroads, Ellis Fork, Alliance, Bacons Castle, Poolesville and Carsley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR