The Transformation Of Kunal Nayyar From Childhood To The Big Bang Theory

The big hint here that is credited to Mayim Bialik when it comes to the ending of The Big Bang Theory is that Jim Parsons wanted to move on. That’s not exactly a groundbreaking secret since it’s something that’s been shared on discussion boards and in various articles plenty at this point, but it’s apparently still coming as a surprise to some folks. But after 12 seasons it was kind of apparent when hearing the individual stars speak that it was time to start thinking about moving on and doing something else. The stars of the show had already made their careers before being cast in their roles, but the series was definitely a reason that all of them became even more relevant than they’d been in the past. Johnny Galecki was one of the most recognizable faces on the show, as was Mayim since both of them had had prominent roles on other sitcoms, and Galecki had been a famous face that had been featured in several movies by the time he came to TBBT. But 12 years of doing the same thing can be kind of tiring, especially if there aren’t any huge, significant changes that might alter the entire show. One can argue that the show did change in a number of ways since there were a few marriages, a few big events, and plenty of guest stars that helped to shape the universe in which the show existed. But when it came to Sheldon, the character didn’t really get as much development or chances to change as the others did. Leonard became less of a pushover eventually and married Penny, and even became more confident, as did Raj. Howard and Bernadette had to change because of their marriage and children, and Penny became more than the ditzy, wannabe actress living across the hall and mooching off the guys’ wifi. Amy even changed quite a bit since when she first came to the show she was the nerdy individual that was awkward and very to the point. By the time the show ended she was much more assertive and had learned how to handle Sheldon in a very convincing manner.