Agriculture

Bayer announces herbicide with new site of action for soybean and corn market

By Successful Farming Staff
Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer Crop Science has announced a new herbicide coming mid-decade to help soybean farmers battle problem weeds such as waterhemp and Palmer amaranth. Diflufenican, a new herbicide for North America, will be introduced under the brand name Convintro. Pending approval by the Environmental Protection Agency, Convintro products will be available to soybean growers for burndown and pre-emergence applications. The herbicide will also serve as a new weed control tool for corn growers, say Bayer officials.

www.agriculture.com
#Soybeans#Bayer Crop Science#Winter Crops#Product Management#Market#Environmental Management#Soybean Farmers#Soybean Growers#Corn Growers#Bayer Product Manager#Bayer Research#Bayer Officials#Cotton Herbicides#Managing Broadleaf Weeds#Convintro Products#Winter Cereals#Waterhemp Control#Europe
