Bayer announces herbicide with new site of action for soybean and corn market

We are starting to see a shift in market focus from soybeans to corn. While soybean reserves will remain tight this year and next, trade is showing more interest in what may happen with corn balance sheets. This is not just in the United States, but globally. U.S. corn production is expected to increase between 20 and 24 million metric tons this year from last. The Ukraine crop is expected to be 4 million metric tons larger, and China is forecasting a 20 million metric ton increase in corn output. While these may help offset any loss in South America, it may not prevent world corn stocks from shrinking.