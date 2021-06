Yesterday's shakeup at JPMorgan suggests that when CEO Jamie Dimon decides to retire, his roles could go to one of two women: Jennifer Piepzak, the recently ex-JPMorgan CFO, or Marianne Lake, the CFO before Piepzak. Both are aged 51, both were yesterday named as co-heads of the huge consumer and community bank. Dimon's mantle surely either belongs to one of them, if not to head of the investment bank Daniel Pinto, or maybe even Mary Callahan Erdoes, head of Asset & Wealth Management.