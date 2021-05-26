Cancel
The Humanitarian And Environmental Case For Bitcoin

By Alex Gladstein
bitcoinmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan Bitcoin reduce aid corruption, help end dependency and bootstrap renewable energy for emerging markets?. Bitcoin is typically thought of as an investment and a strictly financial innovation. But what if some of its greatest impact over time ends up being in the humanitarian and environmental spaces?. This essay will...

bitcoinmagazine.com
