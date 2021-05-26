The Humanitarian And Environmental Case For Bitcoin

For someone with two companies to run, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey spends a lot of time tweeting about cryptocurrency. His Twitter bio, in its entirely, reads, “#bitcoin” (with a golden Bitcoin emoji). These days, his feed is a near-constant flow of predictions for how crypto will change the world, with retweets of posts about how it can help Native Americans, support Afrofuturist art, and establish small, self-sustaining, “circular” Bitcoin-funded communities. As Dorsey told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2019, he thinks Bitcoin is “the best bet” when it comes to all cryptocurrencies because “it’s been the most resilient, it’s [been] around for 10 years, it has a great brand, and it’s been tested a bunch,” making it likely that Bitcoin could become “the native currency of the internet.” Now, Square has a crypto arm and owns hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin, and it recently teamed up with the firm Ark Invest (which just bought nearly $20 million of Bitcoin) to author a white paper titled “Bitcoin Is Key to an Abundant, Clean Energy Future.” Last week, Dorsey tweeted it out (and Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied, “True”):