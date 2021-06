For the first time in a long time, there was hope for the Virginia Tech Hokies Baseball team this season. In their first full season back from COVID-19, the Hokies had their best overall season since the 2013 College Baseball season. This was the last time the Hokies made it to the NCAA D1 World Series Tournament with a 40-22-2 overall record (15-14-1 in ACC play). This season, the Hokies finished above .500% overall with a 27-25 overall record (16-20 in ACC play) but failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.