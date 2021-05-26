Kyrie Irving Puts “Subtle Racism” At Boston Celtics Arena On Blast, Twitter Scratches Its Head

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. In the first round of the playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets are officially up 2-0 against the Boston Celtics. While many are expecting a full sweep in the first round, Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving doesn’t seem too happy to be returning to his former home arena of the TD Garden. Ahead of game three on Friday, Kyrie mulled over how receptive the crowd would be upon his return.