VRBO slammed for including Chrissy Teigen in new commercial

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVRBO has come under fire for including Chrissy Teigen in its new tear-jerker commercial. The model has teamed up with husband John Legend on an ad for the vacation rental site, which aired during “The Voice” finale Monday night. But VRBO was soon criticized for including Teigen in the emotional...

newsbrig.com
#Chrissyteigen#Page Six#Husband#Online Critics#Troll#Los Angeles#Women#Vacation#Kindness Rules#Hate#Guys Joy#Real Life Americans#Screenshots
