VRBO slammed for including Chrissy Teigen in new commercial

1. Olivia Munn has been 'obsessed with hanging out with' John Mulaney for years. "My girlfriend" just doesn't have the same ring to it, but comedian John Mulaney is reportedly dating actress Olivia Munn — news that broke shortly after Page Six revealed he's divorcing his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. Munn and Mulaney supposedly met at church, though Munn's had her eye on Mulaney for years: in a 2015 HuffPost Live interview, she revealed, "We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?'" She added that "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him," but afterwards, when Munn emailed Mulaney, he never wrote her back. "I might've got the wrong email — probably. That's what I tell myself," she joked. [Page Six]