Gunpowder Milkshake, starring Karen Gillan, Lena Hedey, Angela Basset, Michelle Yeoh, and more, Coming to Netflix July 14. I don’t know a lot about this movie, other than watching some behind-the-scenes antics from Karen Gillan’s Instagram. But the antics sold me and got me very excited to see this film! The cast and crew seemed to have a lot of fun making it, and I tend to believe that translates into a more enjoyable movie. Plus, that cast list is incredible, and that title is catchy. It sounds fun and violent which is something I tend to really enjoy in movies. Anyway, Gunpowder Milkshake is coming to Netflix July 14, 2021. Contine reading below to see the movie’s key art and production info from Netflix.