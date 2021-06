I love my cat. Gina is sweet, playful, and loving. She’s not very bright, though. Or at least that’s what she wants me to think. I know the truth: she’s always up to something. What might that be? No idea. None. Zero. I’ve been a cat owner for decades and I still never have any clue what my feline friends are doing. Other than it’s usually something weird. But what if I could spend all day with her, going into the many nooks and crannies she hides in? And what is life like for her late at night when the rest of the house is sleeping? That’s what one cat owner set out to learn. He attached a camera to his pet, to see what his little guy really does.