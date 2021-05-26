newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scioto County, OH

ODH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CB40u_0aCJlMnb00

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven new cases Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,492 since the start of the outbreak.

There were three more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,271 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 498 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
1K+
Followers
210
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pandemic#Scioto#Odh Wednesday#Scioto County Wednesday#Medical#Recoveries#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Scioto County, OHPosted by
SCDNReports

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman Promotes Three

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced the promotion of a deputy, the swearing-in of a new deputy, and a correctional officer. I had the pleasure of promoting Deputy Dan Malone to Detective, swearing-in, Nicholas Broughton, as a deputy and Adam Earley as a correctional officer this morning, May 17, 2021.
Georgia StateIronton Tribune

Georgia man arrested for bomb threats against Ohio schools

Two local sheriff’s offices are investigating a Georgia man for making bomb threats against schools. On Thursday, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said his office has currently been working jointly with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as a result of two bomb threats being called in to a local school.
Scioto County, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

ODH: No new cases Sunday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported no new cases Sunday for Scioto County so the total stays at 6,406 since the start of the outbreak. There were 10 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,178 over the course of the pandemic.
Lucasville, OHMarietta Daily Journal

Bomb threats made to a Lucasville high school under investigation

May 14—PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Sheriff's Office is fixing to charge a Georgia man with two bomb threats made to a high school in Lucasville, Ohio, according to a news release. The Scioto County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday Nicholas John Frances Hall, 18, of Thomson, Georgia, was charged in...
Scioto County, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Bomb threats being investigated

VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that his office has currently been working jointly with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as a result of two bomb threats being called in to a local school. On Friday, May 7, 2021, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Communication Center...
Lucasville, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

Valley Township seeking funding for park

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Township Trustees are preparing to submit a grant application to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Nature Works Program seeking funds for the first phase of a multi-phase, multi-year project to develop a community park in Lucasville. Discussions of a park have occurred several times throughout...
Scioto County, OHPosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

ODH: 8 new cases Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported eight new cases Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,393 since the start of the outbreak. There were eight more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,157 over the course of the pandemic.