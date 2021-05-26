ODH: 7 new COVID-19 cases reported

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven new cases Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 6,492 since the start of the outbreak.

There were three more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 6,271 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported two additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday bringing the total to 498 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

Scioto County remains at Level Two or “Orange” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.