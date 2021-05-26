newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

FDNY’s Rebreather Task Force Conducts Full-Scale Rail Tunnel Emergency Exercise

By Firefighter Nation Content Directors
firefighternation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York & Atlantic Railway, LIRR support training effort with tunnel access in Brooklyn. BROOKLYN, NY — May 26, 2021 — New York & Atlantic Railway (NYAR) recently partnered with the Long Island Rail Road and the FDNY in conducting an emergency tunnel access training exercise involving more than 200 firefighters, emergency medical personnel, and emergency rescue responders in the East New York Rail Tunnel. This tunnel used by New York & Atlantic for rail freight services to and from Brooklyn is approximately 3,600 feet in length, making it an ideal training location. They demonstrated and trained first-responders on rebreather equipment in an underground environment, with smoke and other conditions that are similar to what the FDNY might encounter in an actual emergency.

www.firefighternation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdny#Emergency Preparedness#Tunnels#Railroads#Exercise#Traffic Accident#Emergency Personnel#Emergency Vehicles#Medical Equipment#Emergency Responders#Emergency Services#Fdny#Nyar#The Long Island Rail Road#Special Operations#Lirr#Cp#Csx#Nynj#Pw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Public Safetyfirefighternation.com

LODD Anniversary: DCFD Cherry Road Townhouse Fire

On May 30, 1999, fire fighters responded to a box alarm involving a townhouse fire. The initial report came in as a house fire, and it was later reported that the fire was in the basement (all fire fighters did not receive the follow-up report of fire in the basement). Engine 26 (Lieutenant and 3 fire fighters) was the first to arrive on the scene and reported smoke showing on the front (side 1) of a row of townhouses (see Diagram 1).
Sioux Falls, SDkelo.com

SFFR conducting joint search and rescue exercises with area agencies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Tuesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be conducting a joint operations search and rescue training in cooperation with the Sioux Falls Police Department, South Dakota Task Force 1, Iowa Task Force 1, members of the City of Sioux Falls Public Works team, and the Rapid City Fire Department.
Park County, WYCody Enterprise

Emergency response exercise

Park County Fire District 2 firefighters care for volunteer victim Carolyn Crez during the Yellowstone Regional Airport’s Triennial Emergency Exercise on Saturday. See more in Thursday’s paper.
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

BIA holds emergency exercise drill

BANGOR — Preparing for emergency incidents was the goal of Thursday’s Full Scale Emergency Exercise at Bangor International Airport. “With everything that happens around us today, a mass casualty incident can happen anywhere,” said Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins. According to Aimee Thibodeau, the airport’s marketing and business development manager,...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
KRMG

Oklahoma Air Guard to conduct large-scale readiness exercise

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Air National Guard will conduct a large-scale readiness exercise at the 138th Fighter Wing in Tulsa beginning on June 1, according to a press release. A large-scale readiness exercise is an Air Force mandated exercise to evaluate and train Airmen for deployment. It is a...
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsidaho.gov

Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Conduct Training Exercise

(Idaho Falls, ID) -- On Thursday, May 27, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) will be conducting a live emergency exercise as part Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements to test the response of emergency services and airport personnel. The exercise is scheduled to take place at the Idaho Falls Regional...
Environmentdailyenergyinsider.com

Jersey Central Power & Light conducts storm restoration exercise

Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) conducted its annual storm restoration exercise to prepare for hurricane season and severe summer storms. The emergency readiness training, held virtually for the first time due to COVID-19 safety protocols, focused on restoring power in a severe weather event during a pandemic. “There is...
Fresno, CAPosted by
FOX26

Fresno Yosemite International Airport conducting emergency exercises

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) - Fresno Yosemite International Airport is conducting a simulated full-scale emergency exercise on Wednesday. The simulation is required by the Federal Aviation Administration. The exercise tests airfield disaster preparedness and response by simulating a full-scale aircraft emergency. The exercise creates a real-time practice environment for airport personnel...
Aerospace & Defensecoastguardnews.com

Coast Guard, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard, Navy, Marines, and Air Force conducted a search and rescue exercise off the coast of Cape Lookout, N.C., Tuesday. The purpose of the exercise was to test and provide realistic feedback on existing policies, plans, procedures, and agreements with the Coast Guard and partner Department of Defense units within the Fifth Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility.
Colorado Springs, COspotoncolorado.com

Air Force Academy to conduct emergency response exercise Wednesday

Colorado Springs residents should expect traffic disruptions and some brief delays in service at the Air Force Academy on Wednesday morning as Academy personnel conduct an emergency response exercise on the base, according to a news release. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. IN COLORADO ★. 03-29 The County...
Healthbarakbulletin.com

Green Corridor tomorrow in Silchar as a patient admitted in SMCH will airlift for Bhubaneswar

A patient named Pramoth Kumar Misra son of Justice Jay Krushna Misra, who is currently under treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Silchar (Central ICU Bed No. 2) for post COVID complication is granted “No objection Certificate” and is allowed by District Administration to shift him to Bhubaneswar, Odisha by Air Ambulance as desired by his daughter vide her email dated 30/05/2021.
Agriculturethekashmirpress.com

Ongoing Blaze Guts 20 Vegetable Carts in ‘Sabzi Market’ Handwara

Handwara, May 30: At least twenty vegetable carts have been gutted in an ongoing blaze in ‘Sabzi market’ in Handwara of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Eyewitnesses said that the blaze broke out this evening in Sabzi Market near Old Bus Stand Handwara. The flames soon spread to a vast area, resulting in substantial damage to the vegetable carts put there, they said.
ImmigrationUnion Leader

Cuban migrants near Key West are missing. The Coast Guard will no longer look for them

The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped searching for a group of missing Cuban migrants whose vessel capsized several days ago near Key West. Survivors, eight of whom were plucked from the water south of Key West on Thursday afternoon, told USCG they left Puerto de Mariel about five days earlier with 10 others who had drifted away. They said their boat capsized on Wednesday evening. Two were later found dead.