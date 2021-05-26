Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Otero County, NM

Otero County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 31% of people fully vaccinated

Alamogordo Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome 31% of people living in Otero County are fully vaccinated as of May 24, according to data from the New Mexico Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

www.alamogordonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otero County, NM
Government
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Disease Prevention#Health Department#Local Disease#Population Health#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Disease Control#Sandoval County#Santa Fe County#Los Alamos County#Taos County#Harding County#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthwincountry.com

U.S. administers 302.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States had administered 302,851,917 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 371,520,735 doses in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The number of administered doses was up from the 301,638,578 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into...
Michigan StatePosted by
Fox News

Michigan confirms first human hantavirus case

Michigan health officials on Monday reported the state’s first confirmed human case of the deadly hantavirus. The rat-borne illness, which U.S. health officials say cannot be transmitted from person-to-person, is typically passed to patients when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus through rodent droppings. The confirmed case under...
Indiana Statecbs4indy.com

ISDH reports 23 additional COVID-19 deaths, 15K more Hoosiers fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 15,289 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated as of Saturday. To date, 2,681,559 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 2,574,136 individuals are fully vaccinated. ISDH said the fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Is Now Investigating This New Delayed COVID Vaccine Side Effect

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, newly reported cases of the virus are continuing to drop across the U.S. Now, just weeks after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was approved for use in patients between the ages of 12 and 16, 49.2 percent of the total national population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But after a small number of reported cases, the CDC is now investigating a new delayed side effect from the COVID vaccine that's particularly affecting one group of people. Read on to see what the infectious disease agency is looking into.
Santa Cruz County, CAcityonahillpress.com

Take CDC Guidelines With A Grain Of Salt

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on May 13 that fully vaccinated people who are two weeks out from their last shot can now roam maskless in outdoor and most indoor settings. So, is the pandemic over? Not one bit. Less restrictive updates to CDC guidelines are...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Madison, WImadison

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
Columbus, OHPosted by
The Lima News

Doctors: Vaccines do not cause infertility

COLUMBUS — Coronavirus vaccines are safe for pregnant women and do not cause infertility in men or women, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer and fertility doctors said on Monday. The Ohio Department of Health was joined by fertility doctors Monday to dispel false rumors about the vaccines,...
Industryraps.org

Smallpox antiviral approved under FDA’s Animal Rule

Though the World Health Organization declared smallpox eradicated in 1980, FDA has approved Tembexa (Chimerix,brincidofovir) as a treatment for the contagious, deadly disease caused by the variola virus. The 4 June announcement of Tembexa’s approval noted that smallpox drug development is “an important component of the US medical countermeasures response,”...
Florida StatePosted by
Malinda Fusco

These 3 Florida Cities Are Ranked Super Safe in 2021

Did you know that 59% of Floridians have a daily concern for their safety? Well, if you're within that 59%, then you may be curious to know which cities are the safest in our sunshine state. Every year, Safewise takes a close look at the violent crimes and property crimes committed in each city. The ranks for 2021 have been released, so let's take a look at which Florida cities ranked the highest!
HealthJamestown Sun

Health research roundup: home address and obesity unrelated

Does your address predict your waistline, or is it your paycheck?. A new study says it may be the latter, finding that obesity is higher in less-populated communities, but that the causes do not appear to be due to the increased presence of drive-throughs. You know, the kind that ask...